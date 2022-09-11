‘Miss Michigan’ Aria Hutchinson In Attendance For Lions Home Opener

The hot streak for the Hutchinson family rolls on. Sunday is the Detroit Lions first game of the season and rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson’s first NFL game.

If we’ve learned anything from his time at Michigan, the draft, and his first NFL preseason – it’s that the Hutchinsons roll deep. So it’s not all that surprising that Aidan’s sister, “Miss Michigan USA” Aria Hutchinson, is in attendance for the Lions home opener.

The beauty pageant winner made sure to cover the Lions home opener on social media. Because everyone knows if it’s not on social media it didn’t really happen.

Aira Hutchinson/Instagram Story

Aira Hutchinson/Instagram Story

Who says you can’t do it all?

It’s been a busy weekend for Aria. Before making her regular season debut in Detroit she was in New York for Fashion Week.

Aria wasn’t just there as an observer either, the Miss USA hopeful was there to work the runway for Sherri Hill.

After the “unforgettable experience” she thanked the clothing line for the opportunity. She included a video of herself on the runway along with her message of thanks.

Not bad for a New York Fashion Week newcomer. Although the pageant scene has more than prepared her for the moment.

Win or lose on Sunday – or most of the other games this season for that matter – the Hutchinsons will be doing just fine. They’ve done a lot of winning already this year and 2022 will still be a year the family won’t ever forget.

The best part is there are still a few months left in the year to add more Ws to the record. This weekend can count towards the win total with Aidan and Aria making their debuts.