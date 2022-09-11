Detroit Lions Fan Who Showed Up In Full Uniform For Season-Opener Is Ready To Go If Dan Campbell Calls His Number

Outside of three playoff appearances in 2011, 2014 and 2016, the Detroit Lions have been embarrassing. The franchise, alongside the Browns, are the laughing stock of the NFL and the butt of many, many jokes.

This year, however, there is some revitalized hope in the Motor City. The Lions aren’t going to make the Super Bowl. They might not even make the playoffs.

But they could win more than three games and, well, that’s something. Head coach Dan Campbell is in his second year with the team and Detroit appears to be improving.

Regardless of their team’s records, Lions fans are amongst the most passionate in the game. They show up every week and try to bring their team home to victories few and far between.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 11: A general view as fans walk outside Ford Field before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions on September 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

When the team is winning, they’re rowdy. When the team is losing, they are vocal about their desires for change.

The People Of Detroit Love Their Lions Team And We Love Them For That

A man with the last name ‘McConkie’ is the perfect example. He is the ultimate Lions fan.

As Detroit got its 2022 season underway with a home game against Philadelphia on Sunday, McConkie showed up in a full uniform. He had the helmet, shoulder pads, jersey, pants, socks and even cleats.

If Campbell needed him to get in the game, McConkie was ready. Although the beer that he was carrying in his hand might not have bode well for any success in trying to block Jordan Davis.

His wife, who was far more stylish, held his hand as they made their way through the concourse and they couldn’t have looked happier. You can’t help but respect the dedication and applaud his passion.

What’s happening? Also beer in hand. I respect the commitment level 💯 pic.twitter.com/Qnf2UGtlC9 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) September 11, 2022

The question, however, is whether McConkie breaks character. Does he ever take his helmet off or does he drink and eat through his face mask? I’m going to choose that it’s the latter.