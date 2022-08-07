‘Miss Michigan’ Aria Hutchinson Attended Lions Family Fest

On Saturday morning the Detroit Lions held their annual “Family Fest” scrimmage at Ford Field. The two hour practice welcomed an estimated 18,000 Lions fans.

Fans got their first look at the 2022 version of their team, as did “Miss Michigan USA” Aria Hutchinson. The Lions still have a lot of questions, but are expected to improve on their three wins last season.

Thanks to everyone who hung out with us at Family Fest! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/0PZ4pDDPgn — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 7, 2022

We had a blast at Family Fest! pic.twitter.com/mezlZSNXyj — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 7, 2022

Aria and her sister, Mia Hutchinson, took the field with their brother the second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Aidan Hutchinson. The siblings posed pictures and they had a good time with it.

The pictures show the sisters holding the Lions rookie off of the ground with the caption, “The prince of the family.”

The Hutchinson family is having themselves a year

This isn’t the first time Aria has stolen some of the spotlight from her pass rushing brother. She along with her mother, Melissa Hutchinson, and her sister stole the show on draft night.

The trio had social media buzzing after Aidan was selected.

A month after the draft Aria was crowned Miss Michigan USA. That came with a new set of expectations and responsibilities.

One of those responsibilities that landed on Aria’s plate was a trip to Cancun for the Miss USA orientation. She made sure to chronicle that trip for all of her followers.

It’s been a strong year for the Hutchinson family, which has a first-round draft pick and a beauty pageant win already under its belt. With an NFL rookie season and a Miss USA pageant yet to come the year could get even better.