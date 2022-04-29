Aidan Hutchinson’s Mom, Sisters React To Lions Drafting Defensive End

Aidan Hutchinson’s mom Melissa Hutchinson was left in tears, as were Aidan’s sisters Aria and Mia as the Detroit Lions made the Michigan defensive end their first-round pick at No. 2 at the NFL Draft.

Aria Hutchinson was in tears as her brother took a phone call from the Lions who wasted no time making the local product — he’s from Plymouth, MI and played high school football in Dearborn, just seven miles from the Lions team headquarters — the team’s new franchise piece on the defensive side.

Hutchinson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage after being selected second by the Detroit Lions during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft; Hutchinson’s mom, Melissa and his sisters Aria and Mia, right. Getty Images / NFL

Aria Hutchinson, who attends Michigan, posted crying emojis on Instagram Story to celebrate her brother staying home to play for the Lions. This is what a win looks like for a Lions draft pick. The guy is used to the weather. He actually wants to be in Detroit. And he’s going to play his heart out for a franchise he’s very aware of.

And a bonus for the Lions is the fact that Aidan’s sisters become instant influencers for this franchise that sure could use an image boost. The Lions should just go ahead and make a special suite for the sisters to throw raging gameday parties. Waste no time. Ask them how much space they want and how many friends they can pile in to watch this franchise that has a 31-year playoff win drought going strong.