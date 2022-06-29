Aidan Hutchinson’s Sister, Aria, Chronicles Miss USA Orientation

The Hutchinson family is set for a busy summer of firsts. Second overall draft pick Aidan, of the Detroit Lions, will soon join his teammates for his initial NFL training camp and some likely rookie hazing. Meanwhile, Aidan’s sister, Aria, is already getting her feet wet in a new role – as Miss Michigan USA.

After being crowned in late May, Aria’s already started her quest to become Miss USA. Part of that journey entails an orientation that was held in Cancun last weekend. Fortunately for those of you dialed into the Miss USA pageant and/or those of you contemplating a Mexico vacation, Ms. Hutchinson chronicled her first go ’round at orientation via her Instagram.

“Cannot believe I get to spend my 1 month anniversary as Miss Michigan USA in Cancun this weekend for the @missusa orientation!! what a dream!! feeling ecstatic and grateful… and then some,” said Hutchinson in one of her IG posts.

Alongside a lengthy video of her Cancun surroundings and her competition, Hutchinson shared the following caption: “What I learned this weekend at the Miss USA retreat… be open, try new things, put on some new hats, go out of your comfort zone. BUT don’t compromise who you are. Be yourself to a fault. There is only ONE of you and that is pretty special.”

Aria graduated from the University of Michigan in 2021 with a degree in neuroscience, then joined ScribeAmerica as a medical scribe last July. She’ll need to pause that career, at least briefly, while competing for the crown of Miss USA, which will be held this weekend.

It’s a good year to be a Hutchinson.

