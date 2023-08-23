Miss BumBum Winner Wears Meat Bikini To Protest Being Seen As A ‘Piece Of Meat’

Videos by OutKick

The winner of the Miss BumBum 2023 competition has been crowned. Not surprisingly, Larissa Sumpani took home the title in a closely contested event. The winner and runner-up were separated by just 17 points.

I’m no expert on how the points are tabulated, but I do know there is voting involved. Sumpani was the favorite in my eyes from the jump. This is a Brazilian influencer who isn’t new to making a few headlines.

Miss BumBum 2023 contestants (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

She took full advantage of that ability to put herself over the top and cement herself in first place. She separated herself from the competition early by preparing with a viral booty challenge.

Sumpani then got into the details of a “sex diet” she implemented to get into, and stay in, shape for the competition. Headlines about her boyfriend breaking up with her because of the overwhelming demands of the diet followed.

It was a veteran move by Sumpani. She was really the only Miss BumBum contestant out making any kind of noise and it’s hard not to believe that it didn’t help put her over the top.

Here’s how the top three finished when the bums were evaluated, the votes were counted, and the points were added up:

1. Larissa Sumpani -170 points.

2. Sabrina Rabanne – 153 points.

3. Rafaela Natália-148 points + 80 in the tiebreaker.

As you can see it was a really close Miss BumBum competition this year. 47 points is all that separated 13th place from the top spot.

Again, Sumpani’s headline making ability had to have contributed. But if you thought she was just going to win the competition and quietly fade off into the background you have another thing coming.

Not On This Miss BumBum’s Watch

She showed up to the finale in a Lady Gaga-inspired meat bikini with a message. This Miss BumBum champion is not going to stand to be seen as a piece of meat.

“I wore this meat outfit in the artistic presentation of the @missbumbumbrasil final as a form of protest,” Sumpani said of her decision to wear a meat bikini. “Despite all the efforts, dedication and sacrifices to reach the final and reach the coveted belt, they still see me as just an object, a “piece of meat. I am much more than that, I have content and I came to prove it and change your thinking.

She continued, “I was inspired by the renowned and controversial artist Lady Gaga, and I believe that this protest made the judges and viewers reflect on the topic addressed. I was extremely happy to be able to pass on my message and still have won the title!”

“This is just the beginning of my entire journey. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me and believed in me so far. I love you.”

It’s hard to argue with that. The fact is, she is more than just a piece of meat. That’s probably why she entered a contest that judges you on two pieces of meat.

Some might use there platform as Miss BumBum entirely to continue to promote themselves. That’s undeniably not going to be the case this year.

Larissa Sumpani has more in store for her reign as the champion of bum.