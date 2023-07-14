Miss BumBum Contestant Shares Her ‘Sex Diet’ Which She Credits With Keeping Her In Great Shape

Videos by OutKick

With the Miss BumBum contest getting underway and the 27 contestants putting in the first week of work prior to the start of voting, it’s time for the contestants to get their name out there.

Brazilian influencer, and Miss BumBum contestant, Larissa Sumpani knows how the game is played and is out doing her best to grab some extra attention. She’s doing that with some oversharing about her sex life.

Models take part in the promotion of the Miss Bumbum beauty pageant along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Sumpani, who has been preparing for the contest with a viral booty challenge, has also implemented a “sex diet.” She’s taken a page out of last year’s winner Carolina Lekker’s playbook by having sex for multiple hours a day to stay in shape.

Lekker was getting down for five hours a day to stay in shape. Sumpani’s sex diet involves doing so for three hours a day, three times a week.

The fact that she travels a lot hasn’t kept her from following through with her plan to stay in shape. She’s been doing so for three months in the lead up to Miss BumBum and isn’t going to be ending it anytime soon.

“As I travel a lot, I have a fixed contact in each state,” Sumpani said of her new diet. “The [men] love it, they always tell me this is the best diet I’ve ever been on.”

She added, “It attracts, everyone wants to participate and help me.”

Influencer Larissa Sumpani Is Doing All She Can To Be Crowned The Next Miss BumBum

The diet hasn’t just helped make her butt firmer, more upright, and given it a prettier shape, it has also improved other aspects of Sumpani’s life. Work is better and so is her self-esteem.

“And as a consequence, my day-to-day and work performance also improved a lot,” she admitted. “I feel hot and consequently my self-esteem increases and my psychology gets much better.”

Sumpani says got into her interesting new diet after she researched some exercise alternatives as she was preparing for the Miss BumBum competition.

With the results that she claims the diet has given her it sounds like she made the right choice by adding it to her overall fitness routine. If she wins there will be no denying that it played a role in her success.