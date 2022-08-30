Mike Tyson’s Leaning Conservative As He Gets Older: ‘It’s Common Sense’

Boxing legend Mike Tyson, who seems to be rather liberal with his use of drugs to get him through a normal day, said in a recent interview that his politics are leaning conservative as he gets older.

Tyson told “The Record With Greta Van Susteren” that it’s “common sense” for him to begin leaning conservative after years of holding liberal beliefs.

“My family gets mad, my friends get mad when we talk politics,” the former world heavyweight champion told Van Susteren. “When I was younger, I was all-out liberal. But as I get older, and I look at my children, and I see what’s out there in the world, I get a little conservative. … It’s common sense, looking at the world we have now. You want safety.”

When pressed by Greta to share his opinions on someone like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Tyson put his foot on the brakes.

Cancel culture (the press) will come after Tyson.

“I can’t talk names … the last time I tried to talk politics [publicly], Wow, did they give me a beating,” Tyson added. “I [now] stay away from politics and religion. They stole my freedom of speech.”

Tyson, who, in 2020, voted for the first time in his life due to Nevada changing its laws to allow convicted felons to vote after completing their prison sentence, supported Donald Trump’s 2016 bid to win the White House.

At the time, Tyson said he was in Trump’s corner “all day, every day. Yes!”

“He’s an underdog and no one likes the fact that he is winning,” Tyson added. “I know Trump. This is a good thing. Vote on Trump.”

It’s been an interesting summer for Tyson. Besides this revelation that his politics are changing based on safety in this country, the 56-year-old has also said he’s close to death, but that hasn’t stopped him from making the media rounds while promoting his weed business with Ric Flair.