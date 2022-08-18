Mike Tyson: ‘I Take Psychedelics Every Day’

Apparently no longer fond of the taste of ears, Mike Tyson’s diet now consists of plenty of mushrooms.

Tyson, 56, admitted earlier this week that his palate has grown fond of mushrooms and other substances. “I like taking mushrooms and smoking before fighting,” Tyson said as part of an interview with Muscle and Health Magazine. “I take psychedelics every day, mushrooms.”

That certainly seems more enjoyable than getting punched in the face every day.

Though it can be argued whether weed is considered a psychedelic – which would seemingly be a great debate for some while partaking – Tyson now regrets not consuming such substances during his boxing career.

“Cannabis is good to work out on for me. I just wish I was smoking back when I was fighting,” added Tyson.

Without the aid of the Devil’s lettuce or any other party enhancers, Tyson managed to do just fine. The former heavyweight champion of the world compiled 50 wins, 44 by way of knockout, throughout a career that made him arguably the most famous boxer of all-time.

“I really lost out there from an athlete’s perspective,” Tyson said. “If I’d smoked during my boxing career, I probably wouldn’t have been so aggressive.”

There’s no definitive proof that mushrooms or pot prevent one from treating their opponent’s ear like Garfield does lasagna, but I’m not dumb enough to argue with the Baddest Man on the Planet.

Iron Mike’s recent take on psychedelics comes less than six months after he put his name behind a different type of medicinal munchie. Mike Bites, is an edible cannabis gummy that’s shaped like an ear that’s been bitten into – an obvious ode to his infamous “Bite Fight” with Evander Holyfield.

At the time of their release, Tyson said in part: “I’m better today thanks to the healing powers of cannabis, and I’m eager to share what we’ve created so others can benefit from this magical plant the way I have.”

There’s no pulling any punches here, Tyson knows his drugs.

