Mike Tyson Spotted In Wheelchair One Month After Saying He Felt His Death Was ‘Coming Really Soon’

Last month, Mike Tyson shared that he felt his death was coming soon. Now, he’s been spotted in a wheelchair with a walking stick at Miami International Airport.

“We are all going to die, one day, of course. When I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face and say wow that’s my expiration date is coming close really soon,” Tyson explained on his podcast in July.

The 56-year-old has been dealing with sciatic, which he says is an “old issue,” but Tyson being spotted in a wheelchair at Miami International suggests he needs a bit more help getting around these days.

Last month’s message about his death coming soon is not the first time Tyson has used his podcast to discuss dying. Earlier this spring Tyson told podcast guest Sebastian Joseph Day about surrendering to dying and being at peace when his time comes. “I think death is dying, and dying is death,” Tyson said in May. “Once you die, we begin living again.”

We also can’t forget that Tyson has already ‘seen death’ courtesy of psychedelic toad venom.

Last year Tyson explained the circumstances surrounding his demise, stating: “I ‘died’ during my first trip. In my trips, I’ve seen that death is beautiful.”

“Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep. The toad has taught me that I’m not going to be here forever. There’s an expiration date.”

Hopefully, Tyson is wrong in saying that his “expiration date” is coming soon.