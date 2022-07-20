Mike Tyson Feels Like His Death Is ‘Coming Close Really Soon’

The “Baddest Man on the Planet,” may soon be “The Baddest Man in the Ground.” At least that’s the opinion of former heavyweight champ, Mike Tyson, who feels as though he’s just steps away from knocking on Heaven’s door.

Tyson, 56, admitted as much during a recent episode of his podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. Conversing with guests Sean McFarland, a therapist, and DJ Whoo Kid, Tyson opened up about his mortality.

“We are all going to die, one day, of course. When I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face and say wow that’s my expiration date is coming close really soon,” said Tyson.

It’s hardly the first time the boxing great has used his podcast to discuss dying. This spring, he told Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson guest, Sebastian Joseph Day, of surrendering to dying and being at peace when his time comes. “I think death is dying, and dying is death,” Tyson said in May. “Once you die, we begin living again.”

Whenever the bell eventually rings for Tyson, it won’t be the first time he’s passed. Iron Mike has already died before, by way of psychedelic toad venom. Late last year he explained the circumstances surrounding his demise to the New York Post, stating: “I ‘died’ during my first trip. In my trips, I’ve seen that death is beautiful.

“Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep. The toad has taught me that I’m not going to be here forever. There’s an expiration date.”

This is one Tyson knockout we don’t want to see.

