Michael Vick, Larry Fitzgerald Lead This Year’s College Football Hall Of Fame Class

Videos by OutKick

The nominees were for this year’s College Football Hall of Fame have been announced and they include some big names.

A total of 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision are up for this year’s nominations and leading the upcoming the Class of 2024 are some first-year notables.

Michael Vick is the biggest name on the ballot this year. Vick led Virginia Tech as a redshirt freshman to the BCS Championship game against Florida State back in 1999 at the Sugar Bull. He finished third in the Heisman that year before being selected as the No. 1 overall pick with the Atlanta Falcons.

21 years ago today, Michael Vick juked out the entire Boston College defense for an 80-yard TD run 🤯



(via @accnetwork) pic.twitter.com/RzAYkbN6RH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2021

Randy Moss was an absolute beast during his two-year reign at Marshall University. He is one of the greatest 1-AA players of all-time with 54 touchdowns and 3,529 receiving yards.

84 days until #collegefootball returns.



Starring Marshall WR Randy Moss 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vztEWjg9zS — JWP Sports / CFBAlerts (@JWPSports) June 4, 2023

Terrell Suggs dominated the the NFL throughout his tenure with the Ravens, and he did so in his college years as well. The former Arizona State Sun Devil led the nation in sacks with 24 in 2002.

Terrell Suggs = ageless wonder.pic.twitter.com/XuSH2fbv6I — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2018

Larry FItzgerald, who scored 34 touchdowns in just two seasons while at Pitt is also on the ballot. He finished second in Heisman voting in 2003 to Oklahoma quarterback Jason White (Remember him?!).

Larry Fitzgerald came through big for the Cardinals Thursday, something he’s been doing since he was a star at Pitt. pic.twitter.com/4ZJItpVlIW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 7, 2016

Also noteworthy is that Alabama had 37 eligible players that could have been nominated this year. They came away with just one, cornerback Antonio Langham.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

In order to be nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame, a player must have been a first-team All-American. They also have to wait 10 full seasons after their final college season and can’t be currently active in the NFL.

The nominees will be chosen by the National Football Foundation’s Honors Court in January with the induction into the Atlanta-based Hall next December.