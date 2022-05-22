Michael Vick Not Returning To Football Despite Fan Controlled League Rumors

Fans waiting to see Michael Vick in the Fan Controlled Football league were sacked by an announcement that Vick is not returning to football.

After a recent Reuters report noted that Vick had agreed to put on the pads again after retiring from the NFL in 2015 to join the FCF, Vick delivered his true decision on Twitter.

Vick posted a photo of some stringed-up cleats, with the caption:

“I hung ’em up in 2015 never to return again. Had an amazing time and accomplished so much. I say that to say, they’re going to stay hung up and I will not be coming out of retirement.”

I hung ‘em up in 2015 never to return again. Had an amazing time and accomplished so much. I say that to say, they’re going to stay hung up and I will not be coming out of retirement. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gKShE54z3a — Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) May 22, 2022

A marquee NFL player in the 2000s, Michael Vick ushered a new generation of dual-threat quarterbacks, with an influence still apparent in today’s game.

Though pocket QBs still make up the League’s best quarterbacking, dual-threat QBs have exhibited the ramped-up pace that offenses could run on to overwhelm a defense.

Vick made dual-threat capabilities desirable by displaying a strong arm and elusive speed. He was a four-time Pro Bowler: three selections with the Atlanta Falcons and once with the Philadelphia Eagles.

His career suffered a hiccup when he served time for partaking in a dog-fighting ring. Vick missed two seasons while serving time in prison and returned in 2009 to join Andy Reid’s Eagles.

Vick holds the record for most career rushing yards by an NFL quarterback (6,109).

The FCF — which has already recruited former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel and Hall of Fame NFL wideout Terrell Owens — is set up to pit two 7-on-7 teams, also allowing fans to make ca

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela