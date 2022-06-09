Michael Vick Talks Colin Kaepernick Returning to NFL After Time Away from League

FOX Sports analyst and former NFL QB Michael Vick joined OutKick 360 Thursday afternoon. During his conversation with hosts Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow, Vick discussed current free agent QB Colin Kaepernick and whether or not he could be a starter in the NFL again. Vick also talked about his own experiences and struggles of trying to get back in the league after his time in prison. Watch the video below to see what all Vick had to say about Kaepernick during his appearance on OutKick 360.

