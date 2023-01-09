Tim Tebow Thought He Was Snubbed, Then Found Out On Live TV He Made CFB Hall Of Fame

Tim Tebow found out before Monday’s National title game that he was a first ballot College Football Hall Of Famer.

Obviously, this should surprise literally nobody. If you know even the slightest thing about college football, you know that Tim Tebow was one of the greatest players to ever play. Growing up a Florida Gators fan during the Tebow era was a WILD experience.

Seriously, go back and look up the 2008 Gators’ roster and tell me that wasn’t an insane time. I know Tebow by-and-large stunk in the NFL and he gets mocked a lot for it, but even the biggest Tebow hater can’t knock what he did in college.

Tim Tebow is a College Football Hall of Famer. (Photo by Gary W. Green/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

And if you’re one of those dummies, get out of here with that. It’s beneath you.

Anyway, back to Tebow learning that he did indeed make the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility …

Apparently, the only person shocked by it was … Tebow!

The 2023 @cfbhall class is stacked!



The moment @TimTebow found out he made it in his first year of eligibility was special ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hLveOM2bCT — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2023

I’m the first person to knock ESPN around here, but that was pretty cool.

Rolling through the billion players who made it and keeping a straight face while Tebow sits next to you with his name egregiously missing is good stuff.

Don’t know what Tim was thinking at that moment, but I’d be FUMING. Assuming this is real – and I’m in a good mood today (go Dolphins!) so I’ll play along – I can’t imagine being Tim Tebow and seeing yourself get absolutely snubbed in real time on live TV.

Anyways, all’s well that ends well as the fellas drop the curtain and reveal that of course Tim Tebow is a first ballot Hall of Famer, which leads to a couple misty moments towards the end.

Classic Tebow. Love that guy.