Micah Parsons smells blood in the water with Tom Brady and the floundering Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the superstar Cowboys’ linebacker wants to put them out of their misery.

Parsons and the Cowboys head to Tampa on Monday night to cap the NFL’s ‘Super Wild Card Weekend,’ and are favored to knock Brady and the Bucs out of the postseason.

On one hand, the Cowboys are clearly the better team. The Bucs have STUNK this season and would be playing golf this weekend if they were in any other division.

However, on the other hand … it’s Tom Brady. Don’t know if you’ve heard, but that cat’s won a game or two in the postseason.

Doesn’t matter, said Parsons! We all bleed the same.

“It’s always cool going against Brady because, sh*t, none of us know when his last game is,” Parsons said Thursday. “So, hopefully, we get the win and get to be known for being the last.

“Like any other QB – he bleeds the same way. He’s just a better QB than most. So the challenge is higher.”

Micah Parsons: “It’s always cool going against Brady because, s***, none of us know when his last game is. So hopefully we get the win & get to be known for being the last..



“Like any other QB—he bleeds the same way.. He’s just a better QB than most. So the challenge is higher.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 12, 2023

Did Micah Parson just poke the Tom Brady bear?

Never a good idea to poke the bear right before he starts yet another Super Bowl run, but Micah Parsons is built different.

Look, this probably isn’t your daddy’s Tom Brady, and it certainly ain’t the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This year’s group has been a shell of that team, and Brady has been a shell of himself … at times.

Does Tom Brady have another Super Bowl run in him? (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That being said, I think we can all agree that we’ve seen Brady take lesser Patriot teams on a magical playoff run out of nowhere, so it’s probably not wise to count him out.

It’s been a pretty awful year for Brady, who is months removed from his public divorce with Gisele Bündchen.

His future in the NFL, as is always the case this time of year, is up for debate, and the Bucs have certainly done him no favors on the field.

But it’s a clean slate now, and it’s hard to believe Brady is going down at home to a franchise that can’t win a meaningful playoff game to save its life.

Buckle up!