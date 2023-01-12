Tom Brady Is One Specific Pass Away From Throwing 100 Touchdowns To 100 Different Pass-Catchers During His Career

Tom Brady is the oldest active player in the National Football League. At 45-years-old, the former sixth-round draft pick will continue his 23rd year in the league with Tampa Bay’s Wild Card game against Dallas.

As the Buccaneers try to defeat the Cowboys on the road, Brady has an opportunity to make history.

He has thrown a touchdown to 99 different pass-catchers during his career. If he is to connect with someone to whom he has never thrown a touchdown before, it would be his 100th touchdown to 100 different players.

That’s pretty insane. Brady has thrown 677 touchdown passes throughout his career. Many of his pass-catchers have caught more than one. Some of them have caught just one.

Here Tom Brady’s touchdown list to date:

  1. Rob Gronkowski
  2. Julian Edelman
  3. Randy Moss
  4. Wes Welker
  5. Deion Branch
  6. James White
  7. Aaron Hernandez
  8. Benjamin Watson
  9. David Givens
  10. Daniel Graham
  11. David Patten
  12. Troy Brown
  13. Mike Evans
  14. Danny Amendola
  15. Chris Hogan
  16. Christian Fauria
  17. Kevin Faulk
  18. Mike Vrabel
  19. Chris Godwin
  20. Brandon LaFell
  21. Phillip Dorsett
  22. Shane Vereen
  23. Jabar Gaffney
  24. Antonio Brown
  25. Brandin Cooks
  26. Martellus Bennett
  27. Tim Wright
  28. Dion Lewis
  29. Charles Johnson
  30. Brandon Lloyd
  31. Danny Woodhead
  32. Reche Caldwell
  33. Aaron Dobson
  34. Kenbrell Thompkins
  35. Donte Stallworth
  36. Scott Chandler
  37. Bethel Johnson
  38. Rex Burkhead
  39. Josh Gordon
  40. Malcom Mitchell
  41. Scotty Miller
  42. Alge Crumpler
  43. Brandon Bolden
  44. Antowain Smith
  45. Cordarrelle Patterson
  46. Chad Jackson
  47. Doug Gabriel
  48. Jermaine Wiggins
  49. Cameron Brate
  50. Sam Aiken
  51. Corey Dillon
  52. Tim Dwight
  53. Kyle Brady
  54. Chris Baker
  55. Marc Edwards
  56. Donald Hayes
  57. Keshawn Martin
  58. Brandon Tate
  59. N’Keal Harry
  60. O.J. Howard
  61. Tyler Johnson
  62. James Develin
  63. Andre Davis
  64. Matthew Mulligan
  65. Nate Solder
  66. Chad Johnson
  67. Brian Tyms
  68. Matt Lengel
  69. Patrick Pass
  70. Charles Johnson
  71. Cam Cleeland
  72. Dwayne Allen
  73. LeGarrette Blount
  74. Larry Centers
  75. Dedric Ward
  76. Ryan Izzo
  77. Michael Hoomanawanui
  78. Terry Glenn
  79. David Thomas
  80. Elandon Roberts
  81. Michael Floyd
  82. Heath Evans
  83. Laurence Maroney
  84. Matt LaCosse
  85. Mohamed Sanu
  86. Tom Ashworth
  87. Ronald Jones II
  88. Ke’Shawn Vaughn
  89. Leonard Fournette
  90. Giovani Bernard
  91. Cyril Grayson
  92. Le’Veon Bell
  93. Breshad Perriman
  94. Russell Gage
  95. Rachaad White
  96. Julio Jones
  97. Cade Otton
  98. Kyle Rudolph
  99. Ko Kieft
  100. ??????????????

Brady is one tackle-eligible touchdown or third-string tight end away from scoring 600 points with 100 different players. Wouldn’t that be cool?

Some of the players who have caught a pass from Brady in 2022, but not a touchdown include Deven Thompkins and Jaelon Darden. If either of them happen to get on the board during the playoffs, they would make history for their quarterback.

No other quarterback in NFL history has thrown a touchdown pass to 100 different pass-catchers.

