Tom Brady Is One Specific Pass Away From Throwing 100 Touchdowns To 100 Different Pass-Catchers During His Career

Tom Brady is the oldest active player in the National Football League. At 45-years-old, the former sixth-round draft pick will continue his 23rd year in the league with Tampa Bay’s Wild Card game against Dallas.

As the Buccaneers try to defeat the Cowboys on the road, Brady has an opportunity to make history.

He has thrown a touchdown to 99 different pass-catchers during his career. If he is to connect with someone to whom he has never thrown a touchdown before, it would be his 100th touchdown to 100 different players.

That’s pretty insane. Brady has thrown 677 touchdown passes throughout his career. Many of his pass-catchers have caught more than one. Some of them have caught just one.

Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman Randy Moss Wes Welker Deion Branch James White Aaron Hernandez Benjamin Watson David Givens Daniel Graham David Patten Troy Brown Mike Evans Danny Amendola Chris Hogan Christian Fauria Kevin Faulk Mike Vrabel Chris Godwin Brandon LaFell Phillip Dorsett Shane Vereen Jabar Gaffney Antonio Brown Brandin Cooks Martellus Bennett Tim Wright Dion Lewis Charles Johnson Brandon Lloyd Danny Woodhead Reche Caldwell Aaron Dobson Kenbrell Thompkins Donte Stallworth Scott Chandler Bethel Johnson Rex Burkhead Josh Gordon Malcom Mitchell Scotty Miller Alge Crumpler Brandon Bolden Antowain Smith Cordarrelle Patterson Chad Jackson Doug Gabriel Jermaine Wiggins Cameron Brate Sam Aiken Corey Dillon Tim Dwight Kyle Brady Chris Baker Marc Edwards Donald Hayes Keshawn Martin Brandon Tate N’Keal Harry O.J. Howard Tyler Johnson James Develin Andre Davis Matthew Mulligan Nate Solder Chad Johnson Brian Tyms Matt Lengel Patrick Pass Charles Johnson Cam Cleeland Dwayne Allen LeGarrette Blount Larry Centers Dedric Ward Ryan Izzo Michael Hoomanawanui Terry Glenn David Thomas Elandon Roberts Michael Floyd Heath Evans Laurence Maroney Matt LaCosse Mohamed Sanu Tom Ashworth Ronald Jones II Ke’Shawn Vaughn Leonard Fournette Giovani Bernard Cyril Grayson Le’Veon Bell Breshad Perriman Russell Gage Rachaad White Julio Jones Cade Otton Kyle Rudolph Ko Kieft ??????????????

Brady is one tackle-eligible touchdown or third-string tight end away from scoring 600 points with 100 different players. Wouldn’t that be cool?

Some of the players who have caught a pass from Brady in 2022, but not a touchdown include Deven Thompkins and Jaelon Darden. If either of them happen to get on the board during the playoffs, they would make history for their quarterback.

No other quarterback in NFL history has thrown a touchdown pass to 100 different pass-catchers.