Florida Business Takes Shot At Miami Football For Its Loss To MTSU With Hurricane Ian Joke

Miami football does not appear to be “back” like many thought prior to the season. The Hurricanes are 2-2 through the first four games, which is not where they thought they would be.

While a 3-1 record would have made sense, considering that a win on the road in College Station against a preseason Top-10 Texas A&M team was hard to come by, the second loss did not. Miami got blown out by Middle Tennessee State at home last weekend.

It was bad and absolutely nobody was there to watch.

The loss to the Blue Raiders was so bad that some Hurricanes fans were calling for first-year head coach Mario Cristobal — who the fanbase praised as the next coming of Christ all offseason — to be fired after just four games. On his birthday, no less.

In the wake of Miami’s embarrassment, a lot of jokes have been had at their expense. Even MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill took a vicious jab over the ‘buy game’ loss his team gave The U.

MTSU HC on Miami “They avg 1.6 ypc and they gave us $1.5 million”



Coach is COLD HEARTED 😮‍💨😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0wMqdBjIZz — nolehighlights (@Jaythealbum) September 27, 2022

In Florida, the jokes about Miami losing to MTSU continue.

One instance could not be more topical.

As Hurricane Ian continues to make its way across the state, a tax and accounting company in the Jacksonville, Pensacola and Orlando area decided to take a jab at the Hurricanes while using the hurricane as its base point. The joke, while not necessarily the most tasteful, was creative, witty and directly on the nose.

Miami football will have a bye this weekend, which is probably for the best so that the team can recover from both their loss to a Group of Five school and this one-liner. The Hurricanes will return to action next weekend when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium.

Should they lose, it would eliminate them from any chance at sneaking into a New Year’s Six bowl. Though that is likely already out the window.