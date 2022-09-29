Live Hurricane Ian Tracker: OutKick

OutKick is sharing real-time updates and clips on Hurricane Ian. If you or a loved one is at risk due to Hurricane Ian, adhere to Florida’s evacuation orders or contact a local shelter. All times are estimated.

Hurricane Ian is ravaging the southwestern coast of Florida, and with that comes plenty of updates from the ground and in the skies as Floridians endure the challenging conditions.

With the hurricane being elevated to Category 3 Wednesday morning, residents began bracing for rain, winds and flooding to surge through the area.

Below is a summary of today’s footage coming out of Florida and Hurricane Ian.

Damages, Flooding Runs Through Naples and Fort Myers (~ 5 p.m., EDT)

JUST IN 🚨 Houses now underwater in North Fort Myers, Florida, people looking for help to evacuate pic.twitter.com/lgLISNZkMq — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 28, 2022

It's so hard to be grateful that we're doing better than expected in #Tampa when you know the people of #Naples and #FtMyers are fighting for their lives tonight. This is a horrific and catastrophic situation and my heart absolutely breaks for them. #Ian #Hurricane #IanHurricane pic.twitter.com/XqdRiXECrm — Rachel Fine (@RachelFine) September 28, 2022

Looks like the boats are out for an afternoon stroll in the city as Hurricane Ian is causing massive destruction in Fort Myers, Florida. #HurricanIan #IanHurricane #Hurricane pic.twitter.com/9ZZI1WRYG4 — Jayden X (@nojaydenx) September 28, 2022

This is a picture from today. Keep the people in Fort Myers and Naples in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/qJTSB30Uaz — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) September 29, 2022

1.5 Million Florida Residents Without Power (~ 6 p.m., EDT)

Over 1.5 million Florida residents, and counting, are without power on the West Coast of Florida, said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

‘A Hurricane Unlike Others’ (~ 1 p.m., EDT)

ABC News’ Victor Oquendo reported the conditions from Fort Myers. He called Hurricane Ian the most powerful natural disaster he’s ever witnessed.

"I've been through a number of hurricanes as a native Floridian. Ian is as powerful as anything I've felt."@VictorOquendo reports on the ground in Fort Myers, Florida, as Hurricane Ian lashes the state with powerful winds and rain. https://t.co/dJsvspwolC pic.twitter.com/a3cdjo8eVB — ABC News (@ABC) September 28, 2022

Tampa Bay Shores Drained (~ 6 p.m. EDT)

Tampa Bay is being vacuumed dry as Hurricane Ian draws water into the Gulf of Mexico.

Florida Still Gotta Florida (~ 1 p.m., EDT)

Footage of a man jet skiing off the coast of Sarasota makes waves online.

My neighbor in Florida just sent this video of a man out jetskiing. #FloridaMan X #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/DYaPAezAQo — Hally Leadbetter (@hallylead) September 28, 2022

‘Merica! (~ 12:30 p.m., EDT)

Rain or shine, God bless America.

FLORIDA MAN VS HURRICANE: A man in Cape Coral was seen waving an American flag in the middle of Hurricane Ian. Read more: https://t.co/OMbz10U6B4 pic.twitter.com/7NBGv0MZuD — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 28, 2022

Baby Shark (~ 12 p.m., EDT)

Sharks spotted swimming through the streets of Fort Myers, as relayed by OutKick’s Armando Salguero.

Operation: Flamingos (~ 9 p.m., EDT)

A flamboyance of flamingos appeared huddled in a bathroom at Sunken Garden in St. Petersburg.

They were all reported safe and bummed that their event was raided.

HUNKERED DOWN 🦩🌀 A group of flamingos at Sunken Gardens in St. Pete had a "hurricane party" in the bathroom. The flamingos were "safe with staff on site to see them through the storm." https://t.co/hR1XU47SO8 pic.twitter.com/6yDSxZivep — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 29, 2022

Jim Cantore for MVP (~ 2 p.m., EDT)

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore braced harsh winds to get the Hurricane Ian money-shot.

Jim Cantore got hit by a flying tree branch during hurricane report pic.twitter.com/ybONC3VR51 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian, making life miserable for all meteorologists … we wish them well!

“These winds are knocking me around pretty heavily.” @VanDamCNN shows the force of the intense wind in Bradenton, Florida, due to Hurricane Ian. https://t.co/bAtVgKNA56 pic.twitter.com/kLTrBN3UsR — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2022

Check back in for updates. Send updates to @AlejandroAveela on Twitter.