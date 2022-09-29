Live Hurricane Ian Tracker: OutKick

OutKick is sharing real-time updates and clips on Hurricane Ian. If you or a loved one is at risk due to Hurricane Ian, adhere to Florida’s evacuation orders or contact a local shelter. All times are estimated.
Hurricane Ian is ravaging the southwestern coast of Florida, and with that comes plenty of updates from the ground and in the skies as Floridians endure the challenging conditions.
With the hurricane being elevated to Category 3 Wednesday morning, residents began bracing for rain, winds and flooding to surge through the area.
Below is a summary of today’s footage coming out of Florida and Hurricane Ian.
UPDATES — Wednesday, Sept. 28
Damages, Flooding Runs Through Naples and Fort Myers (~ 5 p.m., EDT)
1.5 Million Florida Residents Without Power (~ 6 p.m., EDT)
Over 1.5 million Florida residents, and counting, are without power on the West Coast of Florida, said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
‘A Hurricane Unlike Others’ (~ 1 p.m., EDT)
ABC News’ Victor Oquendo reported the conditions from Fort Myers. He called Hurricane Ian the most powerful natural disaster he’s ever witnessed.
Tampa Bay Shores Drained (~ 6 p.m. EDT)
Tampa Bay is being vacuumed dry as Hurricane Ian draws water into the Gulf of Mexico.
Florida Still Gotta Florida (~ 1 p.m., EDT)
Footage of a man jet skiing off the coast of Sarasota makes waves online.
‘Merica! (~ 12:30 p.m., EDT)
Rain or shine, God bless America.
Baby Shark (~ 12 p.m., EDT)
Sharks spotted swimming through the streets of Fort Myers, as relayed by OutKick’s Armando Salguero.
Operation: Flamingos (~ 9 p.m., EDT)
A flamboyance of flamingos appeared huddled in a bathroom at Sunken Garden in St. Petersburg.
They were all reported safe and bummed that their event was raided.
Jim Cantore for MVP (~ 2 p.m., EDT)
The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore braced harsh winds to get the Hurricane Ian money-shot.
Hurricane Ian, making life miserable for all meteorologists … we wish them well!
Check back in for updates. Send updates to @AlejandroAveela on Twitter.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela