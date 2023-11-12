Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Dominates Golden Hour, Karin Hart Thanks The Troops & Trump Stole The Show At UFC 295

Videos by OutKick

Michigan handles its business and then cries about it

No Jim Harbaugh, no problem for No. 3 Michigan as they took on No. 10 Penn State on Saturday in Happy Valley. It didn’t matter who was coaching the Wolverines, because James Franklin is still calling the shots for the Nittany Lions.

Franklin had no chance of winning that game. Not just because Michigan has a good team and a rising superfan star, but because he stinks against Top 10 teams. Following the loss to Michigan, he now holds a 3-17 team against them.

You want to beat Penn State, be ranked in the Top 10 when you play them. Good thing he’s only two years into a 10-year deal. He better hire that Connor Stalions guy if he wants to turn things around.

As rough as that game was to watch as a Penn State fan, Michigan ran the ball 32 consecutive times to close the game – not counting a J.J. McCarthy pass that drew a pass interference flag because it’s not an official attempt – it could have been worse.

It could have been a lot worse. Penn State could have been No. 15 Oklahoma State, coming off a big Bedlam win, putting up only three points against an unranked UCF team.

So much for a shot at a Big 12 title.

Oklahoma State wasn’t the only ranked team to take Saturday off and come away with a loss to an unranked opponent. No. 16 Kansas welcomed Texas Tech to Lawrence and only put up 13 points in a 16-13 loss to the Red Raiders.

As rough as Week 11 turned out to be for Oklahoma State and Kansas, those of us who love a good upset are thankful they fell on the sword this weekend.

Trump stole the show at UFC 295

The UFC was at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night for UFC 295. The night of mixed martial arts was technically headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

Pereira won the fight via TKO, but the night belonged to Donald Trump and his electric walk out with the likes of Dana White, Tucker Carlson, and Kid Rock.

Trump rolling into the UFC tonight in NYC with Tucker and Kid Rock to USA chants. Honest question, could Joe Biden go to any sporting event in America and get this reception? pic.twitter.com/HZMdVnN0SD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 12, 2023

Love him or hate him, the man knows how to entertain. As you can see, most of the crowd welcomed Trump with cheers.

Lawn fight!

A guy whipped out his phone to document an encounter with a “crazy neighbor.” It turns out the neighbor was officially filing his complaint with the neighbor for the unforgiveable act of blowing leaves in everyone’s yard.

Sir, this upset man with a gray ponytail has every right to be angry with you. He’s putting in the work on his lawn, and you know he means business because he’s wearing the leaf blower on his back, and then you come along and blow your leaves in his yard.

Is he crazy? You’re damn right he is.

Keep the leaves in your own yard and there won’t be any problems. Pulling out your phone to record this encounter as if you’re in the right is an insane move.

Don’t be the guy blowing leaves in other people’s yards.

Anyway, that’s all I got this Sunday morning. There’s an early game in Germany, that’s in all likelihood going to be a disaster, but it’s still football.

And don’t forget. There will be a starting quarterback today that still lives at home and has his mom cook for him and make his bed.

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on X, as is my inbox at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

