Bedlam! Oklahoma State Creates Chaos In Big 12, Wins Final Round Of Bedlam With Oklahoma. Somewhere, Brett Yormark Smiling

Videos by OutKick

They call it ‘Bedlam‘ for a reason, and Oklahoma State proved that point on Saturday afternoon in the win over Oklahoma.

Not only did the Cowboys create further chaos in the Big 12 conference title race, but the Cowboys won the final meeting between both teams, for now. As Oklahoma heads off to the SEC in 2024, this matchup proved to be massive for Mike Gundy.

Now, after feeling the pressure earlier in the season, Gundy and Oklahoma State are 7-2, with the biggest rivalry win, at the most crucial time. After losing last week to Kansas, the Sooners certainly don’t look like the team that defeated Texas last month.

After today’s loss, you could also sum up the current Big 12 standings race as ‘Bedlam,’ with the much anticipated matchup between the Sooners and Longhorns on the ropes. Hopes of a national championship came to an end for Brent Venables and the Sooners, as the Oklahoma State student section poured out onto the field.

What was once a promising season with a shot at a national title, Oklahoma’s seasons just went up in smoke over a two-week period. This was also the 4th career win over the Sooners for Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State.

“This is a great finish for Oklahoma State and Bedlam, to end it with a win,” Mike Gundy said postgame. “For these players and the crowd to enjoy this win and end it this way, it’s special.”

There wasn’t much Dillon Gabriel could do towards the end, as the Sooners came up short on fourth down on their final possession.

Oklahoma State is now tied with Texas atop the Big 12 standings, with a clear path to the title game in Dallas on the first weekend of December.

Big 12 Playoff Chances Rely On Texas? Somewhere Brett Yormark Is Smiling

As much as it hurts the Big 12 conference, I’d imagine commissioner Brett Yormark is smiling deep down inside, watching Oklahoma implode. Both Texas and Oklahoma will exit the conference in 2024, and one of those two teams leaving with a national championship would most likely eat at the commissioner.

Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys talks with head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners before their Bedlam game at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Now, it looks as though Texas is the only team with a shot at playing for a right to appear in the playoffs, and that’s going to be tough. As we witnessed between Texas and Kansas State, the Longhorns could desperately use Quinn Ewers, who is still recovering from a shoulder injury.

But for Oklahoma State, they still have a shot at winning the Big 12 and making a New Year’s Six bowl game, which would put a stamp on the Cowboys season. Don’t forget, Mike Gundy opened the season with a loss to South Alabama, giving Oklahoma State fans a bleak outlook for the 2023 season.

Now, sitting at 7-2 on the season, with a path to the Big 12 title game, the conversation has certainly changed in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

As for the Sooners, they’ll look to finish up the 2023 season, knowing they’ll need a lot of help to clinch a spot in the conference title game. Make no mistake about it, this was Oklahoma imploding under the pressure.

One of the best rivalries in college football came to an end on Saturday afternoon, with Oklahoma State getting the last laugh. I’d imagine the party will go into the wee hours of Sunday morning, as Mike Gundy sent the Sooners to the SEC with one last Bedlam loss.