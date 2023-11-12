Conquering Heroes: ‘Free Jim Harbaugh’ Chants Roar At Michigan Hockey Game In Ann Arbor With Coach And Players In The House

Michigan men and their martyr made a triumphant return to Ann Arbor Saturday after winning at No. 10 Penn State, 24-15, without suspended head football coach Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan Won Without Jim Harbaugh At Penn State

Harbaugh, interim head coach Sherrone Moore, running back Blake Corum and other players and coaches got back in time to cheer on the Michigan hockey team Saturday night at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor. Michigan and Minnesota skated to a 2-2 tie in front of 5,800 fans.

Michigan interim coach Sherrone Moore led the Wolverines to victory Saturday at Penn State. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chants of “Free Jim Harbaugh … Free Jim Harbaugh” broke out when the crowd noticed Harbaugh with other members of the team watching the game together.

The Big Ten Conference suspended Harbaugh from the game on Friday because of what the NCAA and Big Ten have learned from their investigation into the program’s systemic in-person scouting and sign-stealing scheme.

Harbaugh pointed and waved at the crowd to thunderous cheers.

Michigan attorneys had filed an emergency motion Friday in Ann Arbor in hopes that Harbaugh would receive a restraining order against the league and be able to coach in the game Saturday. A judge did not hear the plea, but is expected to on Friday before Michigan plays at Maryland.

Michigan and Coach Sherrone Moore Dominated Penn State

Harbaugh could not be at the Michigan-Penn State venue, but he stayed in State College, Pennsylvania, and watched the game, presumably at the team hotel. He flew with the team to Penn State on Friday and returned with his players and coaches on Saturday.

If he watched the postgame, he saw Sherrone Moore’s tearful interview on FOX, where he pledged his love and support for Harbaugh as did Corum right in Harbaugh’s hotel television set.

Update: Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Cries, Cusses After Emotional Win Over Penn State Without Jim Harbaugh

The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season, but not the postseason. No. 3 Michigan (10-0) closes the regular season against No. 1 Ohio State (10-0) on Nov. 25.

