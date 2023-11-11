OnlyFans Michigan Superfan Mia Sorety Celebrates Big Win Over Penn State With A Bikini Message For All The Non-Believers

Videos by OutKick

The best part of the entire sign-stealing drama surrounding the Michigan football program hasn’t been the investigation into Connor Stalions or the suspension of Jim Harbaugh. Don’t get me wrong, that has all been wildly entertaining.

But it doesn’t hold a candle to the emergence of OnlyFans star and Michigan superfan Mia Sorety. As you would expect, Joe’s been all over the story.

What we’ve learned in the few short weeks since Mia burst onto the scene is that she’ll go toe-to-toe with anyone, at anytime, defending the Maize and Blue.

That was the case on Saturday as No. 3 Michigan traveled to Happy Valley to take on No. 10 Penn State in front of a packed crowd at Beaver Stadium.

Harbaugh made the trip, but was suspended by the Big Ten on Friday. The head coaching duties were taken on by offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.

Mia took up defense of her team on social media. She set the tone on Instagram with a clear message to the haters. She included a picture of her in Michigan gear that gave off “Michigan versus Everybody” vibes.

Over on X, the OnlyFans model was giving some poor software ecologist, who made the mistake of going after Harbaugh, all he could handle as she took her sword and shield out on the social media battlefield.

Are you going to say something original or just regurgitate what’s already been done 1000 times — Mia (@miasorety) November 11, 2023

Not witty either i see — Mia (@miasorety) November 11, 2023

Not even close….twitter just isn’t your thing close up show boomer — Mia (@miasorety) November 11, 2023

This OnlyFans Model Is The Real Star Of Michigan’s Sign-Stealing Scandal

Michigan then did what it had to do. The Wolverines went out, took it to the Nittany Lions, and won an ugly one to remain undefeated.

After the 24-15 win without Harbaugh, Mia was back on Instagram to celebrate the win. She did so in a cut-off top and bikini bottoms with a message for all of the “non-believers.”

Take that all non-believers. Mia and her Wolverines aren’t going anywhere.

I’m going to be honest here. I’m a Penn State fan. I wanted nothing more than for Michigan to lose today. I also knew that the chances James Franklin was going to win that game today were very low.

With the game behind us, and Michigan picking up the win, I hope this drama never ends.

Let’s get the Harbaugh versus the Big Ten court battle keep going, let’s get a Wolverines Big Ten championship, and let’s top it all off with a College Football Playoff appearance.

The longer all of this drama drags on, the more Mia Sorety cements herself as the real star of the sign-stealing scandal.