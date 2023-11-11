Michigan OC Sherrone Moore Set To Coach Against Penn State With Jim Harbaugh Court Ruling Not Coming

Videos by OutKick

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is the acting head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. In Jim Harbaugh’s absence, Moore will coach against Saturday against Penn State.

Harbaugh’s program is engulfed in accusations it was running an incredibly complex and detailed sign stealing operation. On Friday, the Big Ten announced it would suspend the Wolverines’ head coach for the rest of the regular season.

But, following his suspension, Harbaugh filed an emergency motion against the Big Ten Conference and commissioner Tony Petitti. This motion seeks an emergency temporary restraining order along with a preliminary injunction.

Harbaugh was hoping the judge would grant him a TRO before Saturday’s noon ET kickoff.

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, though, that’s not happening.

There will not be a ruling today in Jim Harbaugh's request for a temporary restraining order, according to a person familiar with the court filings. This means Jim Harbaugh will not coach at Penn State today. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 11, 2023

Harbaugh will get his day in court. Unfortunately for Michigan, though, it won’t happen until Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m.

Michigan released a statement shortly after news broke that an injunction wasn’t coming. It read: “We look forward to presenting our case next week where we intend to demonstrate that the Big Ten has not acted legally or fairly.”

Sherrone Moore is ready to captain the ship.

Moore served as interim head coach earlier in the season while Jim Harbaugh was serving part of a three-game suspension imposed by Michigan as part of the NCAA investigation into COVID recruiting violations.

Moore has been with the program since 2018 — previously as its tight ends then offensive line coach before earning the OC job. Under Moore’s leadership, the Michigan offensive line won the Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line in the country in both 2021 and 2022. This is the first time that a school has won the award in back-to-back seasons since the award was established in 2015.

Currently, undefeated Michigan is No. 2 in the country and No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines take on the No. 9 Nittany Lions Saturday in a game that features the top two defenses in college football.

The game is slated to be Michigan’s toughest matchup yet. Michigan has discarded every team on its easy schedule with ease, leading college football beating teams by an average of 34 points each time out.

Don’t count on Week 11 being so easy for Moore and the Wolverines.

