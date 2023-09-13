Member Of Anti-Catholic Drag Group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Arrested For Public Masturbation

Videos by OutKick

A member of the anti-Catholic drag group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the network of drag groups honored by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this year, has been arrested in California for public masturbation.

The Daily Wire reported that Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore, a 53-year-old from Northern California, was arrested in Humboldt County for “exposing himself in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle” at a park near the beach.

Ellis-Gilmore was, according to the sheriff’s report, “at that location for approximately one hour, sitting in his truck with the door open, masturbating.” The report continues by saying “the conduct does not appear to have been directed at anyone in particular.”

The incident occurred at Table Bluff County Park, which the Daily Wire reported was listed by Google as “good for kids.”

According to witnesses, he was naked by the end of the hour, before the sheriff’s department made the arrest. Ellis-Gilmore has been a member of a Sister of Perpetual Indulgence drag group chapter for several years, going by multiple names including “Novice Sister Bethe Cockhim” and “Novice Sister Man Romeo.”

Social media posts show that he has previously participated in a drag book reading at an elementary school.

4/ An account with the drag name “Bethe Cockhim” appearing to belong to Clinton was tagged as the blonde man in fishnet tights reading at a public elementary school with the Eureka chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (where his “husband” is recognized as a “Saint”). pic.twitter.com/DhgGiEvpiY — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 12, 2023

Ellis-Gilmore has frequently posted anti-religious sentiments on his Facebook page, and shared another image of two adult figures holding an umbrella over a figure of a child covered with pride flag colors.

Dodgers Decision To Honor Anti-Catholic Drag Group Looks Even Worse

In June of this year, the Dodgers faced significantly controversy for giving an award to the Los Angeles chapter of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Mass protests occurred outside the stadium, with religious groups marching in opposition to the team’s offensive decision making.

Initially, the Dodgers rescinded the award after much-justified criticism from Senator Marco Rubio, but caved to pressure from far left extremist sportswriters and activist groups. On the day of the event, the team then buried the award more than an hour before first pitch, to ensure that no one would be in the stadium to witness one of the most humiliating moments in franchise history.

READ: DODGERS BURY ANTI-CATHOLIC DRAG NUNS AWARD MORE THAN AN HOUR BEFORE FIRST PITCH, WE GOT VIDEO ANYWAY

The team then announced a significantly higher attendance figure than actual attendees, representing tens of thousands of dollars in lost revenue for what should have been a popular Friday night game against the rival Giants.

While this arrest occurred in a different chapter, it highlights the absurdity of a professional sports team choosing to honor an offensive, divisive drag group because it made those on the political left happy. And sure enough, that decision now looks even worse considering the alleged behavior in this incident that’s associated with the group.

Surprisingly, there’s been no public outcry after the arrest from major media outlets or the writers responsible for pressuring the team into reinstating the award.

Wonder why.