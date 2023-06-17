The Dodgers Lost Tens Of Thousands In Revenue And Embarrassed Themselves To Appease The Far Left

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Dodgers set a new low for their storied organization before Friday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

In choosing to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an anti-Catholic drag group that mocks religious beliefs in order to raise money, the team showed its contempt for millions of its fans.

And it showed in the team’s attendance.

Official figures claim that the Dodgers had over 49,000 fans at the stadium yesterday.

But anyone who actually saw images or attended the game knows that reality showed it was far, far less.

And it’s not just the few hundred people there to witness the team’s embarrassing celebration of bigotry, intolerance and exclusion.

The “attendance” at Dodger Stadium to witness the team honor an anti-Catholic drag group. (Photo by Ian Miller)

By the second inning, there were at most, 25,000 fans in the Dodger Stadium seats.

Dodger Stadium during the second inning of Friday night’s game. (Photo by Ian Miller)

With notoriously bad Los Angeles traffic and delays from thousands of protestors outside the stadium, it could be somewhat excused.

But while attendance did improve, at peak it remained far, far below the announced figure.

Dodger Stadium during Friday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

For a stadium that seats roughly 52,000 fans, there are more than 3-5,000 empty seats visible in this photo alone. Which doesn’t cover the third base side of the field.

Simply, the Dodgers announced significantly more tickets sold than there were people actually attending the game.

That isn’t particularly unusual for teams like the Oakland A’s. But it sure is for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers Decision Making Shows Financial Consequences Of Political Actions

Even the announced figure, as inaccurate as it is, is far below comparable games from past seasons.

In 2022 against the Giants on a Friday night, the team essentially sold out the stadium, announcing nearly 52,000 in attendance.

In 2023 however, they weren’t remotely close.

The lack of attendance almost certainly cost the team tens of thousands of dollars in revenue, if not significantly more.

Lost ticket sales are bad enough, considering the average price for a Friday night game likely exceeds $125 per ticket.

But the team lost out on merchandise sales, food and beverage and parking revenue from fans who declined to use their seats or avoided the game.

All because of their sneering contempt for their fans; honoring a group that hatefully mocks Catholicism and Christianity, the faith practiced by millions of people in the LA area.

Team Has No Interest In Responding To Questions

Beyond the decreased revenue from one game, the team’s suffered possible irreparable damage to their reputation.

Players may be less likely to sign in Los Angeles, given the team’s disregard for their concerns.

And their misleading messaging has become increasingly obvious considering their lack of engagement with groups upset with their choices.

As Bud Light or Target would also tell the Dodgers, there’s a substantial cost to brand loyalty and prestige when purposefully offending people.

OutKick reached out to the Dodgers to get answers on several important questions, but as of publishing had not received a response. Which isn’t surprising given their refusal to grant a media credential.

Would the Dodgers present an award to a drag group mocking Islam to raise money for local charities? Would the Dodgers have given an award to an anti-Catholic drag group if devout Catholic Vin Scully was still broadcasting games or still alive? How do the Dodgers square honoring a group that violates its own stated policy on allowing apparel that is “prejudiced against any individual or group (e.g., because of their race, religion“) Does the team feel the lost revenue was worth it to appease liberal sportswriters?

It’s unlikely that we’ll ever receive a response. Because the Dodgers organization’s stated preference is to bow to the whims of the far left, while ignoring criticisms from those who don’t share their ideology.

And so, instead of an organization maintaining a legacy that includes Jackie Robinson, devoutly Jewish pitcher Sandy Koufax and Christians like Clayton Kershaw, will now be most associated with this image.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are recognized before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Hope it was worth it.