Thousands Of Christian Protestors Gather Outside Dodger Stadium To Pray Ahead Of Controversial Pride Game

Thousands of Christians have gathered outside of Dodger Stadium to pray ahead of the team’s Pride Night celebration.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been the subject of controversy over the past few weeks after inviting an anti-Catholic drag group to receive an award before Friday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

After initially deciding to withdraw the award, the team immediately caved to pressure from far left sportswriters and activists.

So the Dodgers will, in fact, honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — a group of drag queen nuns who mock Jesus Christ and the Catholic faith.

LOS ANGELES- A huge group of Catholics and Christians have already arrived outside of Dodger Stadium to pray in protest of the Dodgers honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.



A drag group that has repeatedly mocked Christ and the Catholic faith:

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence use “go and sin some more” as their motto, and they frequently dress as Jesus, Mary and other religious figures. Members also hold pub crawls that mock the Stations of the Cross and even the Eucharist.

Just a few months ago, the Sisters hosted a “Peep Show” themed Easter party, featuring a Hunky Jesus contest.

And it’s not just Catholics and Christians who are speaking out against the mockery.

A Jewish rabbi joined protestors outside the stadium.

“If you are anti-Catholic, you’re anti-religion, you’re anti-God. I got a problem with that,” the rabbi said.

A Jewish rabbi speaks in solidarity with the Catholics outside of Dodger Stadium. The crowd has exponentially grown in size and more people are still continuing to arrive:

The team will honor the Sisters on the field during the pre-game celebration.

OutKick’s Ian Miller will be on site to report the events as they unfold.