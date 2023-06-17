Dodgers Bury Anti-Catholic Drag Nuns Award More Than An Hour Before First Pitch, We Got Video Anyway

Videos by OutKick

The Dodgers presented an award Friday night to anti-Catholic hate group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

And unsurprisingly, given the team’s cowardly decision making, they buried it more than an hour before first pitch.

After all their apologizing and bowing to far left activist pressure, the Dodgers spent two minutes on the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. With about 300 people in the stadium.

Presumably the infinitesimal crowd was orchestrated by the team to ensure that no one would be there to witness the embarrassment of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence violating the team’s own code of conduct.

The Dodgers presenting an award to anti-Catholic drag group to an empty stadium. OutKick was able to obtain video of the controversial celebration in front of roughly 300 fans an hour before the game started. (Video by Ian Miller)

The inside of Dodger Stadium a few minutes after the award to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. (Photo by Ian Miller)

Contrast that crowd size with the scenes of protest outside.

Huge crowd of protestors decrying the Dodgers’ decision to award an anti-Catholic hate group. (Photo by Ian Miller)

Protestors at the entrance of Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Ian Miller)

Thousands upon thousands of protestors gathered outside the stadium, upset with the team’s betrayal of a huge portion of its fanbase and millions of Catholics in the Los Angeles area.

And none inside to express the anger, frustration and disappointment visible from so many.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are recognized before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Dodgers Organization Embarrasses Themselves And Their History

The Dodgers showed with this entire debacle what really lies at the heart of their organization. And it’s cowardice.



OutKick applied for media credentials to cover the event and had our request denied late Thursday night.

But we bought our own ticket to ensure we were here to see what they didn’t want anyone to see.

And all of this was a mess of the team’s own making.



They had multiple opportunities to avoid disgracing themselves. First by choosing a different group to honor, and then when Senator Marco Rubio brought up how offensive the award was to millions of fans.

Instead, they decided that it was worth offending Christians, because far left politics matter more.

The organization of devout Catholic Vin Scully disgraced his memory, choosing to purposefully and profoundly mock his religion.

At one point, protestors blocked the entrance to the stadium, waving signs criticizing the team and their support of bigotry.

The Dodgers’ decision shows that bigotry is acceptable and even promoted by corporations. As long as it targets the right people.



