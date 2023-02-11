Megan Fox Wore Basically Nothing To Drake’s Super Bowl Party & Machine Gun Kelly Got Electrocuted

Videos by OutKick

It doesn’t get any weirder than Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and the electric couple took things to a whole new level Friday night.

For starters, Kelly apparently got electrocuted on stage during a Super Bowl bash as he performed at the Coors Light Bird’s Nest.

Yep, electrocuted. Just your casual MGK concert, I guess?

The singer posted video of the alleged shock to his Instagram story, with the caption, “YOOO, I GOT ELECTRICUTED AND MY HAIR STOOD UP” followed by a bunch of emojis that won’t show up here.

So, there’s that!

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are electric (and weird)

Well, I can safely say I’ve never had that happen before, but it looks interesting. I’m gonna be honest, I was expecting a little more from it, but who am I to complain about someone not getting electrocuted enough?

I’m also not about to wish ill on Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, either. I try to stay on the good side of people who (allegedly) drink blood for pleasure, and that’s what I’m gonna do here.

Anyway, looks like it was a banger of a party, and hey, there are even reports that A-Rod and his new fitness model girlfriend were in attendance.

After doing some digging, I found out that A-Rod is a BIG Machine Gun Kelly fan. Who knew?

ARod hanging out with Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly was not on 2022’s bingo card! pic.twitter.com/OQMPXbIF7H — 💜 | Baekhyun Is Back ❤️ (@AnnetteReid247) May 16, 2022

As for the after-party, MGK and Megan Fox hit up Drake’s Super Bowl party and Fox decided to wear little to nothing, which I’m sure everyone complained about.

It’s not quite the full Kay Adams look from NFL Honors, but Megan clearly still has it.

Nice attire here from MGK, too. I almost wore that same outfit out last night. What are the odds?

Anyway, no update on whether Fox found her new girlfriend she’s been looking for, but we’ll keep on it.