Megan Fox Is ‘Currently Seeking A Girlfriend,’ Encourages Applications To Be Submitted In The DMs

Megan Fox decided to end 2022 with a bang. The actress shared a few cleavage revealing selfies along with a call to all women on Friday. The 36-year-old says she’s looking for a girlfriend and that applications can be submitted in her DMs.

Fox, who has in the past said that she believes people are born bisexual and that she is bisexual, is currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. He’s not picture nor is he mentioned in the Instagram post.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly during Miami Art Week (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Fox’s announcement comes from the backseat of a car and reads, “Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs.”

As you might expect from such an announcement, this one received a lot of attention. The post racked up 2.8 million likes and more than 28,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

There were no shortage of ladies shooting their shot and letting everyone know they were doing so in the comment section. Apparently there were women just waiting for an invitation to do so.

Among them were some recognizable names from all walks of life. Former UFC and BKFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez showed up with a comment of “Me too!!” on Fox’s seeking a girlfriend post.

YouTuber Carli Bybel threw her name into the application process as well. She said in all caps, “ITS ME… HI !!!!!!!”

Johnny Manziel’s bottle girl girlfriend Kenzie Werner also jumped in with, “i volunteer as tribute.”

There Are Plenty Of Options For Megan Fox

Not to be outdone, porn stars Kendra Lust and Joanna Angel also responded. Lust said, “Lets see how it goes before we make it official that i am your girlfriend.”

Angel took a little bit of different route and pointed out that she has great credit, “Megan! I have great credit!!!! does that help!”

Seeing all of the comments and potential girlfriend applicants evoked a response from her musician fiancé. Machine Gun Kelly had some doubts about her ability to juggle him and a girlfriend.

Kelly commented, “i don’t think you have the filing capacity for this request.”

That sounds like a challenge to me. One she hopefully accepts. Who knows? Maybe Fox picks up more than one girlfriend in the new year.