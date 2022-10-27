Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly To Kill Her Or Get Her Pregnant

Let’s get weird! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly prove once again that they’re just about as weird as it gets. The couple, who appears to be very much ready for Halloween, made some headlines thanks to a bizarre comment left by Megan on MGK’s recent Instagram post.

MGK’s post features several pictures of himself in a bizarre latex outfit that bares most of his chest. He captioned the post “I came for the Targaryen BDSM party.”

He also included a couple of pictures of Megan with what looks like her new Halloween-inspired look, although admittedly with these two it’s hard to tell.

It wasn’t MGK’s look that caught everyone’s eye. It was a comment that was left by Megan. She praised her fiancé’s good looks before giving him an ultimatum.

Here’s what she had to say: “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth. Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.”

Megan Fox tells MGK to kill her or get her pregnant (Image Credit: Instagram)

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Embrace Crazy

There wasn’t a response from MGK in the comment section to his future bride’s request. So we’ll just have to assume that if she’s still alive he’s working on the other part.

As for the comment from Megan, it shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise. These are the same people who say they drink each other’s blood for “ritual purposes.”

Not to mention that the actress actually thinks she created the rapper/singer when she was just four.

“He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him,” Fox said. “So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is. Who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me?”

That’s batshit crazy. You could say that the comment she left or even the alleged blood drinking is just them playing it up to be the out there couple.

I see where that stuff comes off as an act, but claiming that she manifested him when she was four is a whole other level of nuts that has me buying what they’re selling.