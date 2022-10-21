Megan Fox Dials Up New Instagram Content, Play Kliff Kingsbury Bingo & Nick Saban Hires Liz Truss

Baby Boomers fight back against Millennial JT!

Welp, that didn’t take long. We officially have a Boomer vs. Millennial showdown that has the potential to spiral out of control.

Dana B. read Wednesday Screencaps where Millennial JT took a direct shot at his elders with this passage:

Now I want to say this to Boomers who think my generation is weak and incapable. Your generation did good for themselves and a lot of you had good old-school values. It’s also a generation that grew up in a golden age of postwar prosperity and is frankly naive about how the world works. The American dream was attainable in the world your parents built. I remember when I found out that my dad built his house for a sum equal to his annual blue-collar income. I couldn’t believe it. What has happened to real living standards on your watch is a shame and so my generation is the do-it-yourself generation. If we don’t know how to do something we go online and figure it out because we sure as heck can’t afford to hire it done.

Dana B. isn’t having it. She’s fuming mad.

She writes:

My husband and I are smokin’ mad. JT says, “boomers don’t know how the world works”. Are you effing kidding me? JT couldn’t be more wrong to assume an entire generation fits his idea of a Boomer. We are NOT going to get into a pissing contest on Screencaps. If we wanted that crap, we’d go to Twitter. The beauty of this community is its unification of people of all ages, races, and geographic regions. We all love America, work, play, sports, etc. Let’s stay focused.

Having said that, I wanted JT to know a little bit about us. We are 60. Our family is filled with farmers, pipeline workers, waitresses, bus drivers, landscapers, and mechanics. The ONLY THING we have EVER paid an “outsider” to do, is dig us a new well. And I mean EVER. (This excludes medical issues, but even then…). Dad built our house with his bare hands. All of it. Worked the pipeline all day, came home, worked on the new house. Wiring, plumbing, roof, basement, ALL OF IT. He was helped sometimes by family, and a contractor friend.

I personally have gotten up at 4:30 am for over 25 years to get ready to drive a school bus. In BETWEEN routes, I work at the local elementary in the cafeteria. I then worked (13 years), after my routes, at night, at the local deli/convenience store. Weekends, too. My husband landscapes, digs, mows, and works his ass off. From age 16 to 35, I waitressed, raised 3 kids, etc.

My Dad died 3 years ago at age 85. He fell off a ladder cleaning his gutters. He worked every day of his life. Seriously, that was his goal. He did it all.

So, our family feeds America, transports it, cleans it up, fixes everything we can, pays our taxes, raise our kids, and help as many people as we can.

Anyone NOT working, if able, and pulling their own weight, and raising the kids they made were all called the same thing…BUMS. Nothing has changed. Just the wording, and excuses.

We are super impressed with JT’s projects, and doing hard things. I think he is one of us, but needs to adjust his views a little. We are all guilty of wrong thinking, sometimes. Seriously, his projects remind me of my Dad.

I’m hoping the community will recognize themselves in my email. Sorry for the diatribe. I could have went on for pages. Thanks to all who understand. Our community is special. We all want the same thing. Unity and pride WITH our fellow members, doing hard things.

I’d be careful, JT. This is your opponent. Your kids aren’t getting to school without Dana B. stepping up for the community.

Don’t you even think of taking a direct shot at my Dana B.!

Mailbag

Typically this would be Clay’s territory since he has an opinion on pretty much everything, but since he’s flying around the country doing college football Saturdays and New York City boardroom Tuesdays, I guess this stuff falls into my domain.

• Tyler O. writes:

Do you ever think Elon Musk will purchase Twitter and assume control, or has this whole thing been one big tease?

At this current time, I’m going with it being a tease. It’s been a great trolling opportunity for Musk who has been able to infuriate the lib libs on a daily basis over the thought of him owning — and firing — the libs.

Take Thursday, for example. The lib libs lost their damn minds over a report that Musk would chop 75% of the Twitter workforce after taking control.

The libs have used this as an opportunity to ask followers for retweets and support over such a destruction of their precious social media platform while Musk sits back and enjoys himself at the thought of libs losing their minds.

Let’s also not forget that the extremely wealthy, for the most part, love controlling the narrative and Musk has owned the headlines over this deal for what feels like 8-10 months. If the deal does happen, he becomes the owner and no longer has the ability to be the outsider trillionaire fighting the libs. The fight loses its luster.

I’m going with this deal never happening.

Can you spot the problem here?

• Richard A. writes:

Didn’t want this to be my first-ever email contribution, but something tells me it fits for a Friday exclusive. Stay in school kids. Sitting out these past few years leaves some making up to do.

• Danny K. from GA writes:

Again no Thursday night football!! Refuse to pay for Amazon!!! Sad ass braves fan having to watch the Yankees!!! But you know life is still amazing and my junior from KSU is home safe andwith us tonight!!! Fly owls!!! Thanks for screencaps!!!

And somebody’s belly button is not that important!!! Get your priorities in order !!!

Give your wife a kiss and your kids and thank them for being who they are!!!!! Life is short!! Make the most of it!!! I wish all screencap followers were my next-door neighbors!!!!

But your garage fridge would be running a little low!!!!!!!!!! Thanks Joe!!! We love ya!!!!

The Ts have relocated to another Italian villa

• Mike T. writes:

Watching the sunset from the patio of our new home in Moneglia Italy, on the Italian Rivera!

Mike T. writes:

I’ve told you before how hilly the Piedmont area of Italy is! It’s known as a sort of Mecca for bike-climbing cyclists. Well, something new has hit the scene, electric bikes.

These babies let anyone climb the treacherous hills with ease.

No more Tour de France scenes, with the open jersey swaying as the bicycle studs clear the hill. Just Jack and Jill from Minnesota stopping for Gelato as they put their down jackets on for the cruise down the hill.

Even the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is getting in on the Halloween decorations

• Astros fan Frank W. writes:

Love the column

Wood pile and garage fridge tips. That is great content

I love me some pickleball down here in Willis TX

Bill Belichick & the Jim Brown statue

• Matt B. writes:

I loved reading this:

When my father was in declining health my sister found a contact through her work in the rock n roll industry. Anyway, she sent some pictures of my dad’s Ashtabula Ohio browns decorations to the Browns office. She also sent some gear from Bill’s favorite band.

Dad loved him some Browns and had 22 statues made and painted in browns colors. He painted the starting lineup numbers every year.

Not long after, coach sent some very cool Browns gear to my dad and corresponded with him. That meant everything to an old man on his last legs and made me a Coach Belichick fan for life.

Some people are good people and don’t need to publicize it.

Random buzzed thoughts & Hildeeeeee

• Jim M. writes:

– Joe u need a calendar for these dates and picture/story deadlines u got going on, how we supposed to keep track of them?! Lol

-Craft Beer Guy can go sit with Soccer Guy and yell from the corner about how everyone else should like what they like and we’re all wrong! SHUT TFU!!!

-Tips- The blessed woman needed a new phone today and we were switching companies so we went to the dreaded phone store. The awesome salesperson spent 2 hours with us and we left with everything we needed, tip worthy!! I duked her and she appreciated it. Drive through s, NFW

Flymo…very important!! When I started in the golf course industry in the 80’s we had Flymo’s to cut the steep bunker banks. Till….Joe (my coworker) cut his toes off! Those things used to fly around uncontrollably, so Beau, just use it as a wall hanger. Newer ones should have better quality control

-And finally, the subject of the month!

The Great Belly button mystery, I believe I have the answer. John L’s picture is proof, her belly button is a 3rd nipple!!!! Look how hard that friggin thing is, she’s very excited in that picture! Hey, it can happen.Linda Lovelace, her clit was in her throat so there’s that.

Anyway my pick for pic of the year is

After that drama between Dana B. & Millennial JT, I felt like it was important to end this morning on a high note with a nice story

Harvey D. in NW Ohio sent in this one. You guys know how to brighten a day when there’s a little war brewing on Screencaps.

The Durham Herald Sun reports:

A Dale Earnhardt fan playing the $1 Carolina Cash 5 lottery game for the first time bought three tickets in tribute to his hero, and it scored him a jackpot, NC lottery officials said Thursday.

“It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5. I chose Quick Pick three times for Dale Earnhardt,” said Lincolnton resident Luther Dowdy when he claimed his $235,000 top prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to a lottery news release.

Hopefully, Luther’s story calms the inbox heading into the weekend.

Try not to get too fired up today. It’s Friday, the sun is out here in the midwest and it’s going to be 78 on Sunday. You’re damn right I’m golfing. 9 a.m. 64 degrees in late October. I’ll take it, enjoy it and cherish every minute of it.

Now get scrolling. This post is LOADED!

Numbers from:

2 years ago: 30-yr mortgage rate was 2.81% & average new home price in the US was $395k.



Today: 30-yr mortgage rate is 6.94% & average new home price is $522k.



Result: $25k increase in down payment (assuming 20% down) & 112% increase in monthly payment (from $1,300 to $2,761). — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) October 20, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Astros fan ran on the field and gave Jose Altuve a hug. pic.twitter.com/gLzf8NV7HX — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) October 21, 2022

I don't miss watching these moments in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/TGLHpqOAzC — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) October 21, 2022

Only QB to lose 5 straight primetime starts by 17+ points (since 1970):



Andy Dalton pic.twitter.com/sKAHMXdl5y — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 20, 2022

Andy Dalton is the only player since at least 2000 with multiple pick-6s in the 2-minute drill in the same game. pic.twitter.com/LGTeap8RM0 — Nick Snyder (@snytryder) October 21, 2022

Any time I see a highlight from the Steelers in the early 70’s, I’m reminded of the time I met Rocky Bleier 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/XgvMrQXTT5 — Alexis Klumb (@alexisklumb) October 19, 2022

“This one’s on me. I am disappointed, frustrated. We have to do better.” pic.twitter.com/JzmxDkPR20 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 20, 2022

Man, Nick Saban really does move quickly on those support staff moves. pic.twitter.com/If8U8qpZ8W — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 20, 2022

This is amazing pic.twitter.com/TK3jHM13lr — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) October 19, 2022

My guy game to the volleyball match flexed up! @SocialSportsMs pic.twitter.com/ftiZDlFKCy — MS High School Sports Page (@MacCorleone74) October 20, 2022

Matvei Michkov makes things look so easy 👀



Where does he go in the 2023 draft?



🎥: IG/Danielbochner #nhl #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/2ZnhGfwThe — Talkin’ Hockey (@talkin_hockey1) October 20, 2022

Nevada Gaming Commission approved a new game today with a 5-0 vote.



The trial location for 235 Stud Poker by @ScientificGames will be at @VenetianVegas.



📸Nevada Gaming Commission

📸Scientific Games pic.twitter.com/jHxvaTItnf — Vegas Visual (@vegas_visual) October 21, 2022

It doesn't get more iconic than the T-800's (@Schwarzenegger) bullet-riddled jacket from #Terminator 2: Judgment Day! The lot also comes with a LOA handwritten by Linda Hamilton. Don't miss out on this epic piece of movie history 👉 https://t.co/BwhBbK50Sn #PropstoreLiveAuction pic.twitter.com/LHDgq9yjhY — Propstore (@propstore_com) October 20, 2022

Twitter made completely fake tweets from the Rock “promoting” #BlackAdam and this news outlet took them and reported on them like they were real pic.twitter.com/yf6DBKMivT — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) October 20, 2022

The absolute effort that went into this omg pic.twitter.com/lo7dNKQIaP — Amber Naslund (@AmberCadabra) October 20, 2022

uncle sam fast food symbol, toledo, ohio, 1988 pic.twitter.com/PQrmBx27bB — old roadside pics (@oldroadside) October 20, 2022

New York can’t be a real place 💀 pic.twitter.com/cxqx2U9goI — Best Videos 🎬🍿 (@30SECVlDEOS) October 21, 2022

The body language says it all. pic.twitter.com/WwO1wlqDDv — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) October 20, 2022