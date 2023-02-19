Megan Fox Reactivates Her Instagram Account & Addresses Cheating Rumors

Videos by OutKick

Who needs fantasy when reality is so entertaining? The reality, and the drama, surrounding Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship has been about as entertaining as it gets.

It all started in the early morning hours last Sunday. Fox scrubbed her Instagram page of all things MGK then posted a video that appeared to show her burning letters. The caption that was included looked a lot like a hint that cheating was to blame for an apparent breakup.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands)

Since then the rumors of infidelity have been widespread. Again, mostly sparked by Fox’s early morning social media activity.

That was just the beginning of things to come. In the days that followed speculation about who, if anyone, MGK had cheated with led to Fox deactivating her Instagram account.

A commenter mentioned his guitarist, 27-year-old Sophie Lloyd, as a possibility. Prior to shutting her Instagram down, Fox threw gasoline on that rumor by saying, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Fox did say she was looking for a girlfriend a couple of months ago.

As much fun as that would have been, Lloyd wanted nothing to do with the couple’s relationship mess and a statement was released by her management team. It, of course, denied all of the rumors.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” the statement read.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Megan Fox Pretending Like She Doesn’t Know How This All Started Is The Best Thing About It

That’s a pretty straightforward denial. While the statement, rightfully so, places the blame on social media it could have gone a step further to call out Fox for blowing the whole thing up.

That’s neither here nor there. Earlier today Fox reactivated her Instagram account to address the situation herself. Her page with almost 21 million followers contains just one post.

The one remaining post reads, “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

The message concludes, “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

There you have it. There’s absolutely nothing to see here. Everything is perfectly fine and completely normal, as the mention of succubus demons suggests.

Deleting pictures of your fiancé. Using references to cheating. Burning things then following someone who your fiancé hates are all things that point to nothing to see here.

Shame on whoever thought there was something to see here. Not to mention the person, whoever that was, who got the fire started. Then decided it was a good idea to throw some gas on it.