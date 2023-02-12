Megan Fox Hints At Breakup With Machine Gun Kelly, Scrubs Her Instagram & Follows Eminem

Videos by OutKick
Megan Fox, who has been bravely battling through a broken wrist lately, got the rumor mill going on Sunday morning. She took to Instagram early and hinted at a breakup with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.
Not just any breakup, but a possible breakup that happened because she was cheated on. Megan scrubbed her Instagram page of all things MGK, quoted Beyonce’s song about Jay-Z in the caption of a post that included a video of burning letters.
To top it all off she only follows three people now – Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem. I’m not up to speed on all of Machine Gun Kelly’s beefs so I don’t know the significance of the Styles and Chalamet follows, but I do know he has a past with Eminem.
What a start to a Sunday morning. Here I was hoping that the aliens hold off the invasion until at least Tuesday and then this news comes out.
All of this drama after MGK was electrocuted on stage and the two were spotted hand-in-hand at Drake’s Super Bowl party. What a difference a few hours makes.
The Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Rumors Opened The Door To Pete Davidson Memes
Social media wasted no time jumping all over the Megan Fox and MGK breakup rumors. The Pete Davidson memes quickly followed.
Here are just a handful of them:
Now is the perfect time for the ladies to shoot their shot. It was just a couple of months ago that she announced that she was looking for a girlfriend. Fox rebounding with a girlfriend would be much better than seeing her out with Pete Davidson.
If Machine Gun Kelly did in fact get caught cheating then it just proves that anyone can get cheated on. He has a couple of excuses he can use to try to justify his lapse in judgment.
He was electrocuted, and while it didn’t stop him from finishing the show, it could have crossed his wires. If that excuse falls short he can always try to blame it on the aliens.
I don’t think anyone will buy either excuse, but it’s worth a shot. He can’t just go with I decided to cheat on Megan Fox. That makes no sense.