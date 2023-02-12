Megan Fox Hints At Breakup With Machine Gun Kelly, Scrubs Her Instagram & Follows Eminem

Videos by OutKick

Megan Fox, who has been bravely battling through a broken wrist lately, got the rumor mill going on Sunday morning. She took to Instagram early and hinted at a breakup with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Not just any breakup, but a possible breakup that happened because she was cheated on. Megan scrubbed her Instagram page of all things MGK, quoted Beyonce’s song about Jay-Z in the caption of a post that included a video of burning letters.

To top it all off she only follows three people now – Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem. I’m not up to speed on all of Machine Gun Kelly’s beefs so I don’t know the significance of the Styles and Chalamet follows, but I do know he has a past with Eminem.

What a start to a Sunday morning. Here I was hoping that the aliens hold off the invasion until at least Tuesday and then this news comes out.

All of this drama after MGK was electrocuted on stage and the two were spotted hand-in-hand at Drake’s Super Bowl party. What a difference a few hours makes.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at Drake’s Super Bowl Party

The Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Rumors Opened The Door To Pete Davidson Memes

Social media wasted no time jumping all over the Megan Fox and MGK breakup rumors. The Pete Davidson memes quickly followed.

Here are just a handful of them:

Pete Davidson reading the news about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly breakup. 🦊 pic.twitter.com/nvAfIijJdn — Aaron👋🇺🇦 (@robertsonaaron) February 12, 2023

Pete Davidson and his PR team after hearing Megan Fox is single: pic.twitter.com/UG85yQQfPf — B. Gay (@bgay4real) February 12, 2023

MGK and Megan Fox have Broke- and OH MY GOD ITS PETE DAVIDSON WITH THE STEEL CHAIR pic.twitter.com/5ZKkReFhnG — Glen Trevis (@shawtalksshite) February 12, 2023

Pete Davidson seeing that Megan Fox and MGK have broken up pic.twitter.com/ytsODEHd2X — Nate Ben Comedian (@NathanielBen82) February 12, 2023

Pete Davidson to Megan Fox after she broke up with MGK: pic.twitter.com/IOmHjEc0n2 — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) February 12, 2023

Pete Davidson slidin in Megan Fox’s DMs now that she single pic.twitter.com/QN9GtliMne — PILLip Banks 💊💉⚖️ (@TeriosDaddy) February 12, 2023

Now is the perfect time for the ladies to shoot their shot. It was just a couple of months ago that she announced that she was looking for a girlfriend. Fox rebounding with a girlfriend would be much better than seeing her out with Pete Davidson.

If Machine Gun Kelly did in fact get caught cheating then it just proves that anyone can get cheated on. He has a couple of excuses he can use to try to justify his lapse in judgment.

He was electrocuted, and while it didn’t stop him from finishing the show, it could have crossed his wires. If that excuse falls short he can always try to blame it on the aliens.

I don’t think anyone will buy either excuse, but it’s worth a shot. He can’t just go with I decided to cheat on Megan Fox. That makes no sense.