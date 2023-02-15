Sophie Lloyd, MGK Guitarist Who Megan Fox May Have ‘Got With,’ Fires Back

Videos by OutKick

Sophie Lloyd, the longtime guitarist for Machine Gun Kelly, does NOT appreciate the nasty rumors surrounding her, MGK and Megan Fox.

Not one bit.

In case you missed it, Fox and MGK allegedly had a falling out earlier this week in the most 2023 way possible: by Fox scrubbing her social media of any and all things MGK, and then responding to one fan’s allegation that MGK probably cheated on her with Lloyd.

“Maybe I got with Sophie,” Fox said before deactivating her Instagram.

What a twist!

Anyway, Fox has been radio silent since then, but Sophie is speaking out. The longtime guitarist fired back at the allegations Wednesday, telling the NY Post that they ain’t true and she doesn’t appreciate being dragged through the mud!

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her management team told the Post Wednesday.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Sophie Lloyd is not happy with MGK/Megan Fox rumors.

Megan Fox, MGK have fallen on hard times

Take that, you Keyboard Warriors! Don’t you dare accuse Sophie of being the reason Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have fallen on hard times.

Those weirdo blood-drinkers have their own problems to work out, and they clearly don’t involve Sophie.

Anyway, Lloyd has been MGK’s drummer since May of last year, and she was looped in on the drama after performing on stage with Kelly at a Super Bowl party over the weekend.

And for anyone still not buying Lloyd’s denial, many on social media were quick to point out that the British guitarist has been in a relationship with drummer Christopher Painter for the better part of five years now.

So take that!

While Fox’s Instagram is still in hibernation, there were reports earlier in the week that she was spotted alongside MGK on Valentine’s Day sitting in their car.

Sounds romantic!

Megan Fox Instagram is still dark.