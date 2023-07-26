Megan Fox Kept The ‘Circumboob’ Bikini Trend Alive Then Rocked A See-Through Dress That Threatened The Space-Time Continuum

Videos by OutKick

Just when you thought that the “circumboob” bikini trend was starting to fade here comes Megan Fox out of nowhere in a bikini, featuring the look, and what appears to be a mesh dress of some sort on backwards to showcase it.

That’s how you breathe life back into a trend. All the way back in February, Australian influencer Gabrielle Epstein, brought the popular social media trend to the masses. She snapped a few selfies and went viral.

Megan Fox arrives at the World Premiere Of “Good Mourning” at The London West Hollywood. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The eye-catching look had a run from February through May with influencers at various levels giving the look a try. Unfortunately the trend seemed to be fading recently.

I’d be shocked if Megan’s photo shoot doesn’t inspire a few influencers to pop those strategically fitting tops back on before summer comes to an end.

Photographer Cibelle Levi shared the pictures of the model and actress while touting the healing powers of saltwater and of Megan Fox. She said, “saltwater heals, so does @meganfox.”

Megan had a different take on her bikini photo shoot. She captioned the series of photos, “cliodhna, queen of the banshees.”

Cliodhna, Queen of the Banshees, is from Irish mythology. If you Google “Celtic goddess of the sea,” her name comes up. She’s also referred to as the Celtic goddess of the Otherworld, passion and love, and deep beauty.

Whether Megan was referring to herself as the goddess of the sea, or of the Otherworld, or whatever is unclear. What is clear is that she’s keeping the “circumboob” bikini trend alive and at least one Irishman agrees with mythology reference.

Conor McGregor, who isn’t a fan of her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, commented on her Instagram post. He simply agreed, “Yup Cliodhna.”

UFC fighter Conor McGregor weighs in on Megan Fox’s Irish mythology claim (Image Credit: Instagram)

There’s Not Much Megan Fox Can’t Do

As if that wasn’t enough excitement for one day on social media, Megan had more buzz to create. She followed up her bikini look in a form fitting see-through dress.

It was a look that came with a warning for the easily offended. It also assured everyone that despite giving off the illusion that it might cause a rip in the space-time continuum, the look wouldn’t actually do so.

She wrote in the caption, “before you start angrily typing- those are not my nipples, calm down. they are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum.”

That’s an action packed day on social media, especially for a random day in late July. It’s the latest example that Megan Fox is all the way back.

The drama with MGK is behind her and she’s out making hay while the sun shines. Sure he might still be getting crazy and swinging at fans, or whatever went down here as she got tossed into a barricade.

But none of that is slowing her down. She’s popping up on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, keeping bikini trends alive, and talking about Irish mythology and the space-time continuum. That’s music to the ears of anyone who’s into content.