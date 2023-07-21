Megan Fox Gets Thrown Into a Barricade As Fan Tries Punching Machine Gun Kelly

Videos by OutKick

Megan Fox was slammed into an amusement park ride’s guardrail by her bodyguard as he went to protect her and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly from an attacker.

Video of the incident was caught on camera and posted on social media as you see the aftermath of an altercation with some fan who did something to MGK before the bodyguard comes springing into action right before the perpetrator is about to take a swing.

However, Megan Fox got the brunt of it as she was caught standing in the middle – which resulted in the bodyguard unintentionally shoving her into the guardrail in order to get to the would-be attacker outside of a ride at an Orange County, California fair.

MEGAN FOX APPEARED STARTLED

MGK immediately grabbed Megan as the couple quickly walks away with him asking Fox if she was okay. Fox appeared to grimace in a bit of pain as she adjusted her top as the two leave the area. The bodyguard blocked the exit so the attacker nor anyone else could follow them.

There’s been no response from MGK or Fox regarding the incident. One thing’s for certain though, at least they know their bodyguard doesn’t mess around when it comes to their safety. That guy went 0 to 100 in a split second!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were involved in an altercation after someone tried attacking them. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

BODYGUARD INTERVENED BEFORE PUNCH COULD LAND

It’s the second high profile celebrity bodyguard incident in recent weeks. Britney Spears filed a since-dismissed lawsuit when NBA No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s security guard smacked Spears hand away after she grabbed the player’s shirt outside of a Las Vegas restaurant. The guard was unaware it was Spears at the time. Las Vegas Police dismissed Spears assault claims after reviewing security footage.

A word of advice for anyone out there who is looking to do something to big time celebrities out there – don’t. These bodyguards are like Secret Service agents, with many of them being former military that will spring into action at any given time. They are handsomely paid a ton of money to make sure nothing happens – and aren’t going to think twice about putting you in your place. I mean just look at what the bodyguard did – he reacted so quickly and with such force to stop the potential attacker that Megan Fox ended up involved.

Also really? You’re going to punch Machine Gun Kelly of all people? He may come across arrogant and you may not like this music, but he’s also the type of petty person that I feel like would definitely press charges against you and make an example out of you. Definitely not worth it just so you can get some Internet clout from your online friends.