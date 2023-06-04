Megan Fox Returns To Instagram In A Barely There Bikini

Videos by OutKick

After a rough start to the year for Megan Fox, things appear to have finally turned around for her as of late. Back in February, the actress/model sparked rumors that her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly might have cheated on her.

Fox shared a video that appeared to show her burning letters, she then scrubbed her Instagram account before eventually deactivating it. For the last few months her account has, for the most part, remained either deactivated or completely empty.

Megan Fox attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Fox would occasionally post and delete something that either directly or indirectly referenced her relationship. Other than that there wasn’t much activity and her more than 20 million followers were left following what was essentially a blank page.

The emptiness on her Instagram account came to an end a couple of weeks ago when she landed one of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers. She shared some SI Swimsuit content that hasn’t yet been scrubbed from her account.

Landing the cover of the swimsuit magazine was just one of the recent indications that things were turning around for her. She’s been making public appearances with MGK again, seemingly indicating that the two of them have worked through some things.

Then on Sunday morning, Fox dropped a barely there bikini picture accompanied by another one showing her out near some water. The caption of her Instagram post reads, “ace of cups + the star.”

This Is A Strong Start To Bikini Season For The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

A quick Google search takes you to an astrology website that indicates that the ace of cups + the star are tarot cards. That would suggest Fox has a message to share other than she looks great in a bikini.

The ace of cups, according to the astrology site, represents hope, healing, and renewal. While the star represents new beginnings, emotional fulfillment, and love.

I don’t know about you but I love a celebrity who carries viles of blood around and believes in tarot cards and all of that. The fact that Megan Fox also looks great in a bikini is an added bonus.

Megan Fox seen leaving her hotel heading to Machine Gun Kelly’s gig at the Royal Albert Hall (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

