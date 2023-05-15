Nearly Naked Megan Fox Announced As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

Videos by OutKick

Megan Fox will have a very prominent role in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The star actress has been in the headlines for years. Specifically, she really blew up on the scene after “Transformers” premiered nearly 16 years ago.

Since then, Megan Fox has been on a roll. Now, her winning streak continues with an appearance in SI Swimsuit.

Megan Fox announced as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. (Credit: Getty Images)

Megan Fox will be on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Fox, who has more than 20.6 million Instagram followers, was officially announced as a cover model Monday morning by the publication.

As you’d expect, it looks like Fox’s shoot is everything fans would expect it to be from the Hollywood star.

At one point, in the announcement video, it looked like she wasn’t wearing much other than sea shells.

There’s no question Megan Fox has been on a dominating run for more than a decade and a half. While her relationship status with Machine Gun Kelly might be up in the air (wishing them the best of luck!), there’s no doubt she’s a legit A-list star.

Whenever you can add an A-list star to any magazine, you simply have to do it. SI Swimsuit has already teamed up with Olivia Dunne for the new issue, but Megan Fox being a cover model is taking things to a different level.

Olivia Dunne is pretty famous and has a great following. Megan Fox is in a different zip code when it comes to fame, and she’s been famous since the LSU star was a very small kid.

Once Dunne was announced, it became evident the SI Swimsuit issue would put up numbers. Throwing Megan Fox on one of the covers is a GUARANTEED way to generate attention.

She simply can’t be involved with anything and not have it blow up. That’s the way the world works when you’re a famous actress. Welcome to reality, folks.

Megan Fox announced as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

It should definitely be fun to follow all of Fox’s content from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot as it drops. You know that’s going to get interest to spike!