Britney Spears Shreds Victor Wembanyama’s Security, Implies She Wants A Public Apology

Britney Spears isn’t letting her altercation with Victor Wembanyama’s security go.

The music superstar was hit by a member of the San Antonio Spurs staff when she attempted to get a picture with the first overall pick at Aria in Las Vegas.

The contact by the security guard didn’t seem malicious in nature, but given the fact Britney Spears is a tiny little woman, it’s hard to argue force was necessary. The police ultimately chose not to pursue charges against the staffer, but that doesn’t mean Spears is ready to move on.

Britney Spears still isn’t happy about being hit by Victor Wembanyama’s security guard.

Spears specifically seems upset about the fact some people are claiming she deserved to get hit and the fact nobody has had the chops to publicly apologize.

“I didn’t appreciate the people saying I deserved to be hit because no woman deserves to be hit,” the pop star told her millions of fans in a video shared late Tuesday night.

She also pointed out her own security has been in intense situations and has never touched anyone. At the end of the day, all Spears really wants is a public apology.

“I did receive an apology at my table 30 minutes later, but I have yet to receive a public apology,” the “Toxic” singer further added.

You can watch her full comments in the video below.

There have been dueling narratives of the situation.

It does appear Britney Spears has every right in the world to be upset about this situation. Why? Because information presented by Wembayma appeared to not accurately represent what happened.

“I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder. She grabbed me from behind,” Wembayma told the media after the incident.

However, the video appears to absolutely back up Spears’ version of events – she tapped him to get his attention, not grab him.

Plus, and I can’t stress this enough, Britney Spears is a small woman. A very small woman. Did the Spurs security guard not take a moment to assess the situation? Apparently not.

Britney Spears isn’t letting her altercation with Victor Wembanyama’s security go. She wants an apology. (Photo by Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images)

Will Spears ever get a public apology? At this point, that seems highly unlikely. She might just be stuck complaining on Instagram.