Gentlemen, start your engines.

We have ourselves a world’s No. 1 ranked auto mechanic influencer and Tantin Legaspi Meneses is calling her own shot here. Ms. Meneses is pretty much declaring herself the Paige Spiranac of the Garage. The Paige Spiranac of Grease.

One minute Tantin can be yanking out your Hyundai’s tranny, the next minute she can be lounging next to the pool in the tropics cranking out content.

“When I work on cars I actually just wear normal clothes,” the 27-year-old told The Sun. “Much of the time my clothes have holes in them, and surprisingly people find it pretty and attractive,” she added.

Uh, that’s because normal red-blooded men who aren’t jerkin’ around on a Playstation have respect for women who are Doing Hard Things and can get the oil changed in our Toyotas.

Boasting a solid 23,000 followers, the Filipino appears ready to build her clientele through a smart strategic move that includes multiple bikini photos, content showing her working under the hood and then the requisite shots of Tantin living life to the fullest.

“All I ever wanted was to work and take over the motor shop,” she said of her new life as an auto mechanic influencer. “But everything worked out unexpectedly.”

Guys, Tantin would like to add that she’s not trying to be the world’s No. 1 ranked auto mechanic influencer. The modeling thing is just part-time. The auto mechanic gig pays the bills here.

Her specialty remains engines over TikToks.

“I got into automotive school without having any idea that I would get recognized and even appear on national TV and in the news internationally,” she added.

It’s already been a busy summer for the influencer world. Earlier this month, Sabrina Johnson became the world’s No. 1 ranked commercial airline pilot influencer. There’s new blood on the golf influencer circuit with the rise of McKenzie Graham, who is poised to give Paige Spiranac trouble over the next six months.

And then there’s the news that Instagram superstar Veronika Rajek is now a Tour de France influencer.

Needless to say, it’s going to be a huge struggle for Tantin to stay on top of the mechanic rankings. Something tells me there are some ladies out there who’d love to take the title and trade in their socket wrenches for a full-time gig influencing the mechanic field.

Buckle up. This ride could get bumpy.