Sabrina Johnson, 22, Is The Paige Spiranac Of Airline Pilots

The OutKick Culture Department® is at…it…again.

An all-hands-on-deck meeting was called today after news broke on Twitter that there was an airline pilot named Sabrina Johnson that had people talking and when people on the Internet are talking, the OCD® is all ears and talking…and blogging.

It took the OCD® approximately 10 minutes to determine — after none of us could come up with a contender — that 22-year-old Sabrina is officially the World’s No. 1 Ranked Commercial Airline Pilot Influencer.

Now, you’re probably laughing over the absurdity of such a title, but Ms. Johnson will be the one laughing all the way to the bank when brands jump in to have her promote their brands as she travels the world. Guys, the OCD® has been a the forefront of so many of these huge influencer runs and when I say Johnson is ready to dominate the influencer world, she has my stamp of approval.

You’re looking at the Paige Spiranac of the Airline Pilot Industry and the industry NEEDS Sabrina’s influence now more than ever.

Sabrina Johnson / TikTok / @sabrinaleej

In early June, American Airlines announced it was grounding 150 planes due to a pilot shortage. Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said around the same time that the pilot shortage could last for three years. In D.C., Congress is arguing like usual on how to solve the crisis that has airlines flying fewer flights and finding it harder to replace the old-timers who are sent packing when they turn 65.

Folks, it’s simple.

The airline powers need to hold a summit and declare they’re hopping on the OutKick Culture Department’s® newly released pilot influencer rankings. The airlines NEED Sabrina on the “Today Show” talking about being a young, TikTok-using airline pilot. The airlines NEED Sabrina on “Good Morning America” telling Gio Benitez or whomever their transportation reporter is these days about how much she loves flying and the perks associated with her job.

The airlines NEED Sabrina flying Jake Paul to one of his dumb fights — FOR THE CONTENT.

Bob Jordan and the boys need to appoint Sabrina to a special recruiting commission aimed at Gen Zs who want to travel their asses off for nearly free to Mexico and Brazil to collect content.

They need to amplify Sabrina’s voice into the voice of the next generation of pilots like how Paigeviews Spiranac singlehandedly created the Instagram golf-influencing market.

Look, I don’t give a s–t if Sabrina is up front doing TikTok dances and creating content at the front of the jumbo jet. I just want to land safely with the boys to crush beers in Vegas, or crush golf balls on a winter Florida golf trip.

I don’t want to hear some bulls–t about how there are (fake) mechanical issues and how the flight has to be canceled when we all know it’s because they can’t find a pilot to fly the plane.

Give me thousands of Sabrina Johnsons at the front of the Delta plane TikTok-ing their asses off and dumping me off in the tropics. I don’t care if they’re up there doing YouTube Lives with Dan Dakich or OutKick’s Hot Mic.

Just get me to the destination safely.

#WheelsUp