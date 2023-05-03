Masters Girl Aaliyah Kikumoto Is Already Getting Marriage Requests

Videos by OutKick

Aaliyah Kikumoto — the Texas Tech cheerleader who rose to stardom last month as Masters Girl — is now fending off horny guys right and left asking for her hand in marriage.

The price you pay for being famous.

Kikumoto went viral at Augusta a few weeks ago when cameras caught her at the 16th hole, and she’s since become a household name. Masters Girl went viral on social media, the OutKick Culture Department cracked the case like Magnum PI, and Kikumoto has even locked up a couple modeling deals in the weeks since.

But, as is the case with every Cinderella story, there’s always a few bumps in the road. In Kikumoto’s case, it’s predictably men hopping into her DMs and asking for more than just pictures.

Asked this week by the Daily Star if she’d received any marriage proposals after going viral, Aaliyah said: “Yes, many have come through.”

Aaliyah Kikumoto rides Masters Girl stardom to the top

First off — it’s a weird question. I’ll just get that out of the way. Don’t know why that question came up, but it’s not one I would’ve fired off here at OutKick.

But hey, it’s helped given us some #content on an otherwise slow news day — outside of Bud Light sinking like a brick — so I won’t complain too much.

Anyway, as I said earlier, it’s been a wild few weeks for the most famous cheerleader in Texas Tech history. She became America’s next sweetheart at Augusta, scored a couple modeling gigs a few weeks later and it’s off to the race.

She’s also racked up thousands of new followers on both TikTok and Instagram, which doesn’t hurt in the #advertising game.

Our girl still has her eyes on the prize, though — for now. Becoming an internet star can play some tricks with your head pretty quickly.

“It has been an interesting ride and one that I wasn’t expecting to happen in this sort of fashion,” she told the Star. “It’s something I wanted at some point to grow my brand and be a positive influence for good. While all this is unfolding I’m still trying to do homework, study for exams, Pom commitments and other things.”