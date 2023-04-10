Aaliyah Kikumoto Is The Masters Golf Girl Driving The Internet Crazy

Videos by OutKick

Jon Rahm might’ve won the Masters, but Texas Texas cheerleader Aaliyah Kikumoto is the breakout star of the 2023 tournament, according to the Internet.

That was Kikumoto posted up behind the tee box on No. 16 Sunday behind Brooks Koepka and Rahm as the leaders waited on Patrick Cantlay to take 30 minutes lining up his put. And because Cantlay takes so long, it was Kikumoto reaping the rewards with TV time that has now turned her into an overnight viral sensation.

“Somehow I feel in love with someone I only saw for 15 seconds,” one TikTok observer wrote.

In the video, Kikumoto is shown minding her own business and then breaking into a huge smile over what she was witnessing along with tens of thousands of fans at Augusta National — Patrick Cantlay finally finished No. 16 and moved on.

Suddenly, the Masters Girl with the Radiant Smile was all the rage.

“Legit said, ‘she’s gonna be the new ohio state girl’ as I was watching live,” some guy named Tyler wrote on Tiktok.

“Bro I thought I was the only one,” Gunna wrote about falling in love with Masters girl.

It took very little time before social media insiders reported that Kikumoto, a Texas Tech dancer, from Denver, Colorado had turned herself into a superstar. On Instagram, she’s now being congratulated as the “Masters girl.”

“Saw you at the masters babe,” an IG romantic named Brody wrote Monday morning.

There were other Gen Zs shooting their shots, including a Colton, an Aidan, a Tom and a Kaleb. There was also a Tanner, a Ty and a Cooper all introducing themselves.

Why does this matter? Because it proves that the Internet can still be the Internet even after all the damage the wokes have done over the last few years. It shows us that a Masters Girl can still go viral and turn into a superstar thanks to red-blooded American men out there who see a beautiful biological woman and they can’t believe their eyes. They came for the golf and leave The Masters TV broadcast thinking about Aaliyah.

That’s the Internet I grew up with. That’s the Internet I love and will forever cherish.

Sunday was a win for the Internet.