Brooks Koepka Angry About ‘Brutally Slow’ Masters Play; Everyone Assumes He Means Patrick Cantlay

As an amateur golfer — and I even use that term very loosely — there is one thing that bothers me above all else: slow play. As one of my close friends is fond of saying: “If you’re playing good, play fast. If you’re playing bad, play faster.” Count Brooks Koepka among those in agreement. Count Patrick Cantlay among those not.

Following a five-hour final round at the Masters, the media asked Koepka about the pace-of-play.

“The group in front of us was brutally slow,” Koepka said to reporters. “Jon [Rahm] went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting.”

props to Cantlay. Brooks admitted that Rahm took 7 shits during the round and they still were right with it. pic.twitter.com/SivqiAetI6 — ice cold coors light (@thfc_coorslight) April 10, 2023

Apparently, hydration is the key to winning the Masters. Because Rahm peeing seven times in five hours means that boy was HYDRATING. At least I hope he was peeing. He did have that stomach bug a few weeks ago…

But, back to the matter at hand. The group in front of Rahm and Koepka consisted of Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland.

Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka wait on the tee box at the Masters, probably for Patrick Cantlay to finish. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Theoretically, he could have been speaking about one or both players. But Twitter sleuths surmised that Hovland wasn’t at fault. In fact, he seems to agree with Koepka.

Viktor literally cannot wait any longer for Patrick Cantlay. pic.twitter.com/GtdlmLHPzn — TweeterAlliss (Parody) (by Jove) (@TweeterAlliss) April 9, 2023

Hovland making his way to the green while Cantlay hits is considered bad etiquette. But not quite as bad as….

Correct. Look at this. Hovland playing his chip on 13 while Cantlay’s still ambling up the fairway. Certainly sending a message. pic.twitter.com/ZRrxZO6USa — Nigel Haworth (@nth09) April 9, 2023

Playing a greenside shot while your competitor is still walking up the fairway certainly isn’t something professional players make a habit of doing. Especially not ones competing for a major championship on a Sunday.

Unless, of course, you’re trying to tell your playing companion to “hurry the hell up.”

I will confess that I am a Patrick Cantlay fan. He went through hell with regards to injury to get his career back on track and he’s one of the best players in the world.

But he is quite … meticulous, shall we say.

In fact, when the broadcast cuts to Cantlay lining up a putt, I usually pick up my phone. I know it’s going to be at least 30 seconds before the putter makes contact with the golf ball. Actually, fun tip: Cantlay isn’t going to actually hit the putt until his front foot moves backwards.

Now, you’ll never be able to not recognize it. You’re welcome.

The announcers cracking a beer in the middle of Cantlay’s putt 😂😂😂



No that was not my beer, the sound came thru the TV ⁦@GolfChannel⁩ #SaturdayIsForTheBoys #Pgatour #golf pic.twitter.com/miS2VzDMrG — BonesDKGolf (@BonesDKGolf) January 9, 2022

See how the very last thing that front foot does is move backwards? That’s how you know you can start paying attention.

That’s from January of last year, by the way, so this has been going on for a while.

Koepka isn’t the only one complaining, either. Twitter was PISSED that Cantlay held up play, delaying the inevitable conclusion of Rahm’s Masters victory.

The ESPN+ feed of 15 & 16 had this shot up the whole time Cantlay was taking a week to read his putt on 16. Koepka might fight Cantlay in the parking lot in about an hour. Hilarious to watch him fume. And yes, fire Cantlay into outer space pic.twitter.com/0GiS7uR2uz — Banks (@BarstoolBanks) April 9, 2023

Cantlay does not live by this credo pic.twitter.com/vxoSFLbFmg — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) April 9, 2023

They were newlyweds when @patrick_cantlay teed off today https://t.co/j500PcFYdi — Breeds MN Golf (@BreedsMNGolf) April 10, 2023

Patrick Cantlay taps in on 18, FOUR HOURS AND FIFTY MINUTES after he teed off playing in a pair.



Would genuinely love an explanation of what you have to do to be penalised for slow play. Dead set embarrassing. — Alex Strauch (@strosh33) April 9, 2023

Golf entered the week divided and came out united



We all hate Patrick Cantlay — Matt Miller (@MattyMillz85) April 9, 2023

Patrick Cantlay finally finishing on 18 https://t.co/1HneNC49EX — Kyle Doherty (@kyledoherty91) April 10, 2023

Media: “we need villains on the PGA Tour. They all went to LIV.”



Cantlay: pic.twitter.com/qgJ9KuwgJO — Rory Tracker (@RoryTrackr) April 9, 2023

Can the PGA Tour trade Patrick Cantlay to LIV for Brooks Koepka? — Jake Weaver (@MidwestGolfJake) April 9, 2023

I’m absolutely gutted to see Viktor eject like he has today and I put the blame firmly on Patrick Cantlay. The pace of play has been abysmal and Viktor is clearly fed up with it. It’s about time officials started doing something about this as it sucks for competitors and fans! — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) April 9, 2023

Look, I’m all for faster golf play. But if Hovland or Koepka blame Cantlay for their own poor play on Sunday, that’s bad form.

He could play faster, and should play faster, but that’s not why those two struggled.

Rahm played in the same group as Koepka. He shot 69. Nice.

Clearly, it didn’t knock him off of his game.

Luckily for Koepka, he doesn’t have to deal with it. He’s headed back to LIV and Cantlay continues on the PGA Tour.

Until the PGA Championship next month. I, for one, hope the governing body has a sense of humor and pairs Koepka and Cantlay together.

Oh, please let that happen.