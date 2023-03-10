Jon Rahm Withdraws From The Players With A Stomach Bug Ahead Of Second Round

Videos by OutKick

Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world, has withdrawn from The Players ahead of his second-round tee time at TPC Sawgrass due to a stomach bug. The Spaniard shot a one-under 71 in the first round of the event on Thursday.

With Rahm withdrawing from the event, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will play their second round as a twosome.

FedExCup leader and World No. 1 Jon Rahm WD from THE PLAYERS Championship due to illness. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 10, 2023

According to golf journalist Adam Stanley, Rahm was on the property before ultimately deciding to withdraw.

Wow. I saw Rahm on the putting green about 30 minutes ago, so he was clearly intending to play. https://t.co/7S2X2RDqLM — Adam Stanley (@adam_stanley) March 10, 2023

Rahm would have begun his day seven shots back from current leader Chad Ramey, who fired an opening round 64 on Thursday.

It goes without saying that Rahm will be disappointed having to withdraw from The Players, which carries the largest purse in golf at $25 million this year.

Rahm already has three wins under his belt this season with his latest victory coming at The Genesis Invitational in February.

