Mark Zuckerberg Installed An Octagon In His Backyard And His Wife Isn’t Happy About It

There’s still no word on whether or not Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are going to throw down in the octagon, but it’s clear one of them is taking it pretty seriously.

Much to the behest of his wife.

It’s well known that Zuck has been honing his martial arts skills, but now he has installed a full-sized octagon in his backyard.

The Facebook founder seemed mighty pumped about his newest piece of training equipment. He sent a message to his wife, Priscilla Chan, to ask if she had seen it for herself. It turns out that she had, but did not share the same enthusiasm for it that her husband did.

Mark Zuckerberg posted his conversation with his wife on Instagram for all to see and asked followers to vote on the fate of his newly-installed octagon. (Instagram/@Zuck)

As it turns out, Mrs. Zuck had been trying to get the grass to grow in their backyard for two years. She didn’t seem too jazzed about the Meta CEO ruining it.

No word on if Mrs. Zuck is a TNML devotee, but it’s clear that she is keen on keeping her grass pristine.

Not only did Zuck share his text conversation with his wife, he then let his followers vote on what he should do about his octagon. This isn’t the traditional way one handles minor marital dust-ups, but it’ll be fun to see how this pans out for him.

Additionally, I have a hard time believing that the backyard octagon is the most questionable thing Zuckerberg has put in his house. He’s an odd dude with a lot of interests and a lot of money. I’m guessing there’s a whole laundry list of things he has purchased without consulting the missus.

The man once displayed a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray’s barbeque sauce on his shelf. There’s nothing wrong with that sauce, but you can get it anywhere. It’s far from shelf-worthy.

Still, folks are telling him to keep the octagon. That could be big if his fight with Musk happens.

