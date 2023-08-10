Mark McGwire Goes On F-Bomb Rant, Claims That Despite Steroids, Baseball Was Hard Work

Videos by OutKick

Mark McGwire wants baseball fans to understand that there was a lot of hard work behind taking all the steroids and human growth hormone during his playing days.

“I can personally tell you, from me, knowing me… I didn’t need to do it and I apologize for it. But there was a lot of f***ing hard work that went behind all the shi* that people wanna give me to do what I did,” McGwire, who hit 583 homers, told A.J. Pierzynski on his “Foul Territory” show.

Well in that case, excuse us, Mark! So sorry to inconvenience you! Just wish you didn’t deny and lie about using those same steroids in the first place before finally admitting to it… maybe that would have brought you some sympathy from the public.

"I didn't need to do it and I apologize for it. But there was a lot of f**king hard work that went behind all the sh*t people want to give me."



Mark McGwire feels steroid era MLB players are being unfairly punished.



New Legends Territory ▶️ https://t.co/4lF1n0cfPM pic.twitter.com/APr7VzsLRN — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 9, 2023

MCGWIRE, SOSA, BONDS STILL NOT IN HALL

The former Athletics and Cardinals first baseman still holds resentment to how he’s viewed in the eyes of his baseball contemporaries, despite putting on one heck of a spectacle in 1998 with the now infamous home-run race against Sammy Sosa.

When asked by Pierzynski if he agreed with Barry Bonds’ recent suggestion that the steroid-era players are being treated unfairly, McGwire said it’s hard not to.

“It seems like that’s what it is… There was no rules, there was no regulations. Believe me, trust me, if there was any rules in place, that stuff would’ve never happened. There was no testing. There was no nothing,” McGwire continued.

Unfortunately for McGwire, the “there was a lot of hard work” that went into playing [and cheating] isn’t really the best defense my friend… because in the end, you still did it when others didn’t.

And to claim that people don’t understand just how difficult it was? Well, I’m sorry that trying to find hiding places in the locker room or covering up track marks from your injections was a pain in the ass (literally). But in the end, no one forced you to go that route.

"In order for us to be really good and to be considered for the Hall of Fame then we have to have a great career but we also better not say anything that offends someone…or they'll hold it against us" – All Star Mark Mulder spoke with OutKick and went off on sports media pic.twitter.com/Bdlje47WRL — OutKick (@Outkick) July 7, 2023

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL’S DOUBLE STANDARD

McGwire finds himself within the long list of players that are being used as an example – for better or worse. He clearly believes that he and those involved in the “steroids scandal” are being singled out. Maybe they are. When I spoke with former All-Star Athletics pitcher Mark Mulder, he argued that the average fan realized what was going on during that time and that the home run race perhaps even saved baseball when it needed to most.

Moulder’s argument is that the older baseball sports writers, the holier-than-thou’s form a double standard simply on if they like you or not. Bonds? Not a nice guy. McGwire? Just listen to his tone and F bombs in the Piziernysky interview – the elder BBWAA voters aren’t going to support someone like that.

But you know who they will support? The big guy himself, David Ortiz. That’s despite Ortiz testing positive for banned substances via an anonymous test in 2003. Why? Because he’s Big Papi. Sorry Mark, that’s just the way it is.

BASEBALL’S DOUBLE STANDARDS FALL ON DEAF EARS

How do you think Curt Schilling feels getting blackballed year after year simply because some hate his political beliefs?

Barry Bonds, for as obvious as it was that there seemed to be something going on…never tested positive and won his court hearing over alleged steroid. In the eyes of the law he is innocent.

Or how about the double standard of all modern day double standards? Pete Rose is banned from baseball and the Hall of Fame for sports betting… despite his former team the Cincinnati Reds literally having a BetMGM sportsbook in the damn Reds Stadium.

The only thing McGwire, Bonds and others can help for is that the older voters who possibly may hold a grudge against them die off and the Contemporary Baseball Era players have more of a say on who gets voted into the Hall. Until then, Mark McGwire can complain all he wants but it’s not going to help him one bit.