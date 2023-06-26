Pete Rose Says He Can Finally Wear A Cincinnati Reds Hat In Public ‘Without Fans Throwing Rocks’ At Him

Videos by OutKick

The Cincinnati Reds are one of the biggest stories in baseball. A team near-universally picked to finish at or near the bottom of the National League — perhaps even to lose 100+ games — is leading the NL Central in late June. And, Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Pete Rose is happy.

He’s happy because he supports the Reds fully. Rose spent 19 of his 24 MLB seasons in Cincinnati and is arguably the greatest Reds player of all-time.

Rose, of course, is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame because he bet on baseball. There’s no evidence that Rose used inside information to gain an advantage, and he frequently bet on his own team — the Reds — to win.

In a ironic twist, Rose actually placed the first legal bet in the state of Ohio. On January 1, 2023, Ohio officially legalized sports betting.

Pete Rose made the first bet in the state on that day. What was his wager? He bet on his Cincinnati Reds to win the World Series.

Former Cincinnati Reds player and Major League Baseball all-time hits leader Pete Rose speaks during his induction in to the Reds Hall of Fame. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Of course this was seen as a publicity stunt. No chance the Cincinnati Reds were going to win the World Series. Right?

According to Fox Sports, in late February the Reds were 275-1 to win the World Championship. Their odds were only shorter than the Washington Nationals and Oakland (Las Vegas?) Athletics.

But here we are in late June and the Reds are in first place in the NL Central, a half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds are still longshots to win it all, currently 100-1 at DraftKings Sportsbook. But a heck of a lot better than six months ago.

Regardless, Pete Rose is excited that his team is competing this season and he expects them to make the playoffs.

“I think it’s safe to say that the Reds will make the playoffs. I really believe that,” Rose told USA Today. “Right now, with the roster the Reds have got, they can get better. They’re all a bunch of young kids, feeding off their success and building momentum.”

Young stars Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds are a big part of the reason for the team’s success this season. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Moreover, Rose finally feels safe to put on his Cincinnati Reds ball cap and head out on the town.

“Three weeks ago, they were playing stinko. I never dreamt this could happen a month ago. Not the way these guys were playing. Now, I can finally go out and wear my Reds cap in public again without fans throwing rocks at me.”

I think he means metaphorically. But if not, I need videos of people throwing actual rocks at Pete Rose for wearing a Reds hat.

Maybe he only thinks it’s because of his hat. Perhaps his neighbors or fellow supermarket shoppers just don’t like him. If that’s the case, perhaps he should just wear a Cincinnati Reds helmet.

But I digress. Good for Pete Rose.

And good for the Cincinnati Reds.

Put those rocks away, fans, the Big Red Machine is back, no matter what the owner’s son says!