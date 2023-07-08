Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson Credit Curt Schilling For Their Hall of Fame Careers

Videos by OutKick

Curt Schilling may not be in the Hall of Fame himself because of a few uptight sports media voters, but that hasn’t stopped other baseball legends for crediting him for their success.

In the most recent episode of OutKick’s The Curt Schilling Baseball Show, the former pitcher was discussing the Hall of Fame with renowned sportswriter Peter Gammons when Schilling was given high praise from some of the best in the game.

“On the day after the [Hall of Fame] 2015 Induction Ceremony, I did a roundtable… and I’m sitting between Pedro Martinez and Randy Johnson and I asked what they thought and if they wish that you [Schilling] were there with them,” Gammons began.

“It’s ridiculous that he’s not here…” Randy Johnson told Gammons. “We competed with one another, not against one another. I’m not sure I’d be here today if it’s not for Curt Schilling.”

Pedro Martinez also gave his support to Schilling for helping his journey. “My career got extended for 2 to 3 years because of the preparation I learned from Curt. He taught me how better to prepare and it made me a much better pitcher – of course I think he should be here.”

SCHILLING IS A 6x ALL-STAR, 3x WORLD SERIES CHAMPION

Anyone that follows sports media or the world of baseball relatively close knows that Curt Schilling is outspoken with his views that may not fit well into the mainstream media. This has led to him practically being blacklisted by certain media members – especially the “holier-than-thou” Hall of Fame voters. (It’s not just Schilling, we see it with Barry Bonds and others)

Schilling’s baseball stats are absolutely lights out and it’s ridiculous that he’s not in the Hall, something that both Johnson and Martinez said as well as Gammons. “Why didn’t they [the voters] ask those two guys [their opinion on Schilling]?” Gammons asked.

It is becoming increasingly obvious that sportswriters and some in the media are unable and unwilling to separate the game itself from their personal beliefs – and they are using that as leverage in any possible way they can. (Aaron Rodgers, anyone?)

When I reently spoke with former Oakland Athletics pitcher Mark Mulder – he also agreed with Johnson, Martinez and many others; Curt is getting screwed out of the Hall. “Should Curt Schilling be in the Hall of Fame? Absolutely… but they don’t like Curt!” Mulder told me before calling it ridiculous, petty and sad that some in the media are holding such a grudge against him. Mulder told me that he believes that enshrined players should have more of a say than writers when it comes to the prestigious honor.

SCHILLING’S LEGACY

During their time together on the Arizona Diamondbacks, Schilling and Johnson created one of the most dynamic and fiercest pitching duos the game has ever seen. It lasted for only three and a half seasons from 2000-2003 but still resonates to this day. Johnson would win 3 straight National League Cy Young Awards while Schilling would throw for 971 strikeouts in four seasons.

The main thing that both players had was their ability to win when it mattered which became evident when they rose to the occasion during the 2001 postseason. Johnson threw for a postseason 1.52 ERA while Curt had a 1.12 ERA in 48.1 innings. They were so dominant that they ended up sharing the the World Series MVP honors after the D-backs defeated the Yankees in the World Series.

Meanwhile Pedro and Curt were on the 2004 Red Sox World Series Champion team together.

In the end, Schilling says he isn’t concerned about not being in the Hall at the expense of those that have a grudge against him. Instead, he told Gammons that he only had two goals when he started playing baseball: Winning the Roberto Clemente Award – which is given to a player who ironically “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team,” which he did in 2001.

And the other?

“I want to walk away from the game and every person that I suited up with, every person I want them to say when asked ‘Life or death, one game who do you give the ball to?”

Two Hall of Famers in Randy Johnson and Pedro Martinez seemed to have answered that for him.